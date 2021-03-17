Health
California’s new COVID-19 strain may reduce vaccine efficacy – Marin Independent Journal
A new study from the University of California, San Francisco, shows that California’s more infectious COVID-19 virus strain is currently the predominant variant in the three Bay Area counties, reducing the effectiveness of vaccines and therapeutics. There is a possibility.
With a warning, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has labeled the California strain as a “variant of concern” and has joined the designation shared by the first identified strains in the United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil.
Coronavirus hospitalizations and mortality are on a continuous decline in California, reflecting the distance to control the virus and ongoing health practices from masking to vaccination. Also, the vaccine remains effective against all variants, not just the original coronavirus.
The so-called California variant was found to be about 20% more infectious than the original virus, reports Dr. Charles Chiu, a virologist at the University of California, San Francisco. ..
In previous studies, a variant called B.1.427 / B.1.429 was associated with an increased risk of severe illness and death, long stays in the intensive care unit, and the need for mechanical ventilation.
Within the last six months, its epidemic has exploded. This variant was not seen in cases tested last September, but by the end of January it was tested in UCSF hospitals and clinics, Alameda County community sites, and Santa Clara County collective facilities. It accounted for more than 50% of the genome sequenced from those who were affected. And the acute treatment site.
According to a UCSF study, it is currently likely to be the predominant virus strain in California, accounting for 75% to 90% of cases. This prediction is based on the rate of virus propagation and doubles in numbers every two weeks to one month.
This variant has been reported in several states, but most cases occur in California, Nevada, and Arizona, according to outbreak.info, a website that tracks epidemiological data around the world.
Vaccine and treatment concerns
There are also concerns about the results of research in the new laboratory. Blood levels of protective antibodies in 6 of 11 people vaccinated with Pfizer and Modana were reduced by only half.
Antibodies in the blood of 7 of 8 patients treated with monoclonal antibodies or convalescent plasma were reduced by a factor of 6.7.
“The increased prevalence of more contagious mutants in California associated with reduced antibody neutralization requires further investigation,” Chiu wrote.
The implications of the findings on how well vaccines and treatments protect real people from mutants are unknown.
Antibody levels are markers of protection. But they are only part of the immune response. The vaccine also induces T cells.
The vaccine induces very high levels of antibodies, which can reduce its effectiveness slightly. Immunity is turned on or off, not binary. Instead, it’s on the spectrum.
However, new discoveries raise concerns about the potentially high risk of reinfection among vaccinated people. The risk of reinfection is likely to be highest for people who produce low levels of antibodies after vaccination.
According to Science, a decrease in antibodies can also have more subtle effects, such as a slightly faster decrease in immunity.
The US Department of Health and Human Services recently stopped shipping Eli Lilly and Company drugs to California, Nevada, and Arizona. This is because it may be less effective against this strain.
Authorities said Eli Lilly’s other Covid-19 therapy, a combination of gamlanivimab and another drug, etesebimab, could still be ordered. Early results show that drug combinations can significantly reduce the risk of hospitalization and death. Another antibody treatment given by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals was also unaffected by HHS effects.
Like all viruses, the COVID-19 pathogen causes small changes in the genome during replication. Understanding this evolution, especially which mutations can alter its behavior, is essential for estimating the threat of new strains.
The genetic makeup of the virus, which is stored in single-strand RNA, determines whether the virus can suddenly become resistant to the drug, or whether the vaccine is protective or wasteful.
There are four unique mutations in the California variant, three of which change the shape of the virus’s peaplomer and are used by the virus to attach to cells and slip inside. This may be the reason why variants are more contagious.
There are two different strains of California variants, B.1.427 and B.1.429. However, in Chiu’s lab, they found that their behavior in the lab was almost the same.
It is not known exactly where the variant appeared. In January, 53% of 630 COVID-19 cases in the San Francisco mission district found a significant mutation found in both strains called L452R.
Currently, coronavirus variants have not risen to the highest threat level of the US government, the “significant consequence variants.” Coronavirus strains that have been shown to significantly reduce the effectiveness of the vaccine fall into that category.
This article was contributed by a news agency.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]