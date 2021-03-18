Health
Michigan reported 3,164 cases on Wednesday, March 17, with no additional coronavirus deaths.
The state reported an average of 2,073 new COVID-19 cases per day and 15 new deaths per day last week.
Since the inception of the pandemic, Michigan has reported 615,792 confirmed cases and 15,810 deaths associated with COVID-19. In addition, the state reported 64,487 possible cases and 999 possible deaths, which were determined by doctors and / or antigen tests to be COVID-19, but confirmed PCR tests were performed. did not.
(The graph above shows a 7-day moving average of new coronavirus cases identified in Michigan. You can hover over the bar to see the number. Click the option just below the heading. You can also see the actual number of new cases reported. Daily.)
Seventy-two of the 83 counties in Michigan reported new cases on Wednesday. Wayne County led the new case with 534, followed by McComb with 425. Other top reporting counties included 420 in Auckland, 178 in Kent, 135 in St. Clair, 96 in Genesis, 84 in Ottawa, 83 in Kalamazoo and Monroe. 76, Ingam 71.
Today, no deaths have been added to the state-wide total, but three counties have reported new deaths. Livingston, Sanilac, and Roscommon counties each reported one new death, with one from Chippewa and two from Wayne excluded from the state’s total.
(The graph above shows a moving average of 7-day deaths in Michigan, including confirmed cases of coronavirus. You can hover your cursor over the bar to see the number. Options just below the heading. You can also click to see the actual number of new deaths, which will be reported daily.)
State-wide hospitals were treating 1,103 patients with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, including 273 patients in the ICU. These totals are a surge from 929 and 220 hospitalizations in the ICU on Wednesday, March 3rd.
Of the 33,853 diagnostic tests processed on Wednesday, 6.32% returned positive for SARS-CoV-2. The average positive rate for the last 7 days is 6.38%.
As of Wednesday, Michigan had received more than 3.2 million COVID-19 vaccines. The state-wide database, updated Wednesday, shows more than 2 million first doses and about 1.14 second doses. We recommend that you administer the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines at 2-week intervals.
Case report
The first is a graph showing new cases reported daily to the state over the last 30 days. It is based on the time when confirmed coronavirus tests were reported to the state. That is, the patient first became ill a few days ago.
You can recall charts in any county and hover your cursor over the bar to see the date and the number of cases.
(In some cases, following a retroactive reclassification by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the county reported a negative number (decrease) in new cases daily. In such cases, cases from a previous date. Subtract, 0 is the reporting date.)
The following graph shows new cases over the last 30 days based on the onset of symptoms. Recent figures are incomplete in this graph, as it can take up to a week or more after getting sick to see coronavirus test results.
You can recall charts in any county and hover your cursor over the bar to see the date and the number of cases.
For more information on state-wide data, please visit: Click here for MLive’s coronavirus data page..
To find a test site near you State Online Test Finder, Here, Send an email to [email protected]Or call 888-535-6136 between 8 am and 5 pm on weekdays.
