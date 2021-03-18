Michigan reported 3,164 cases on Wednesday, March 17, with no additional coronavirus deaths.

Michigan reported 3,164 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, March 17, with no additional deaths.

The state reported an average of 2,073 new COVID-19 cases per day and 15 new deaths per day last week.

Since the inception of the pandemic, Michigan has reported 615,792 confirmed cases and 15,810 deaths associated with COVID-19. In addition, the state reported 64,487 possible cases and 999 possible deaths, which were determined by doctors and / or antigen tests to be COVID-19, but confirmed PCR tests were performed. did not.

Seventy-two of the 83 counties in Michigan reported new cases on Wednesday. Wayne County led the new case with 534, followed by McComb with 425. Other top reporting counties included 420 in Auckland, 178 in Kent, 135 in St. Clair, 96 in Genesis, 84 in Ottawa, 83 in Kalamazoo and Monroe. 76, Ingam 71.

Today, no deaths have been added to the state-wide total, but three counties have reported new deaths. Livingston, Sanilac, and Roscommon counties each reported one new death, with one from Chippewa and two from Wayne excluded from the state’s total.

State-wide hospitals were treating 1,103 patients with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, including 273 patients in the ICU. These totals are a surge from 929 and 220 hospitalizations in the ICU on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Of the 33,853 diagnostic tests processed on Wednesday, 6.32% returned positive for SARS-CoV-2. The average positive rate for the last 7 days is 6.38%.

As of Wednesday, Michigan had received more than 3.2 million COVID-19 vaccines. The state-wide database, updated Wednesday, shows more than 2 million first doses and about 1.14 second doses. We recommend that you administer the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines at 2-week intervals.

The first is a graph showing new cases reported daily to the state over the last 30 days. It is based on the time when confirmed coronavirus tests were reported to the state. That is, the patient first became ill a few days ago.

(In some cases, following a retroactive reclassification by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the county reported a negative number (decrease) in new cases daily. In such cases, cases from a previous date. Subtract, 0 is the reporting date.)

The following graph shows new cases over the last 30 days based on the onset of symptoms. Recent figures are incomplete in this graph, as it can take up to a week or more after getting sick to see coronavirus test results.

