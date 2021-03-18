All adults may be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine by May 1st

Share on Pinterest The US government expects to be ready for hundreds of millions of approved COVID-19 vaccines when eligibility is released to all adults on May 1, 2021. MediaNewsGroup / Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images The Biden administration has set a target date of May 1, 2021 for all US adults to be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The US government has purchased hundreds of millions of COVID-19 vaccines approved by Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson to meet demand.

Despite increasing availability and availability of vaccines, many Americans continue to hesitate to get vaccinated, which can prolong the pandemic. “It’s a great day to be a Mississippian culture. If you need a shot, you can get one!” Mississippi Governor Tate Rivers twitter Announces that his state is expanding COVID-19 vaccination to all residents over the age of 16. Doing so is the second state. Alaska It was the first time. There are signs that others can quickly follow. This is because the White House is boosting vaccine production and distribution. President Biden has set a target date May 1st It says it will put the country on the road to “normal” by July 4th, in order for all US adults to be the target of the shot. “When I first heard it, I really sat in a chair and said … I hope we don’t promise too much.” Dr. William Schaffner, An infectious disease expert and a professor at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine. “Companies must ensure that they produce and ship vaccines in sufficient quantities,” he told Healthline. “At this point, demand continues to outpace supply.”

A week ago, the president ordered another 100 million doses. Johnson & Johnson Single vaccine.The company Rival pharmaceutical company Merck to produce it. However, its shipment is not expected to be available until later this year.The government had already ordered 600 million times Of the two-shot vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech And modern.. So far, the COVID-19 vaccine has not been approved for children under the age of 16. If there is no interruption in production and there is a surplus, the government says it is possible Share vaccines with the world.. Experts say it will be in our best interests. “We will not return to a normal trip until we have better control over the spread of the virus around the world,” he said. Cynthia Raifer, PhD, Associate Professor of Microbiology and Immunology, Cornell University.

But even with shots available, some people are still reluctant to take them. Prison guards refuse to take vaccine at Amazing rate, Health officials say. That’s despite the fact that prison infections are three times more common than the general public. these days Kaiser Family Foundation Opinion polls say that nearly four in ten Republicans are “never vaccinated” or “only when needed.” Demand is seen in three southern states: Alabama, South Carolina, and Louisiana decline.. Retail pharmacy reservation slots are not used all day long. Starting this week, South Carolina will reduce its eligibility age to 55. Experts say that vaccine hesitation puts everyone at risk. “People who refuse vaccination not only endanger themselves, but also those who cannot be vaccinated medically,” Leifer told Healthline. “And they delay us all returning to normal.” “The longer it takes to get everyone who can be vaccinated, the more likely it is that more people will be infected with COVID, many will die and new variants will emerge.” She added.