Discussed vaccine ethics, new CDC guidance, etc. with epidemiologists





A year ago, experts, government officials, and the general public addressed the uncertainty about COVID-19, the uncertainty of appropriate protocols and precautionary measures. Now that the public is facing an optimistic vaccination timeline, People are eager to get vaccinated.. But as researchers better understand the effectiveness of vaccines to reduce infection, Changing recommendations can be confusing and skeptical... the current March 16Over 1.3 million North Carolina residents are receiving full doses. Recently released Centers for Disease Control and Prevention New guidance, State that fully vaccinated people may gather indoors without wearing a mask. They can also gather indoors with low-risk, unvaccinated people from one other household. People are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after the second dose of Pfizer or Motona vaccine, or two weeks after a single dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine. But how should people adapt their behavior as things continue to change? Jim Thomas is a professor of epidemiology at the UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health. He helped advise the CDC, Pandemic Ethics Dashboard Guide policy makers through the ethical dilemma posed by the pandemic. Daily Tarheal discussed with Thomas the ethical dilemma of the past year based on COVID-19 and how both institutions and individuals can make better decisions as vaccines become more widely available. How can individuals make ethical decisions as the number of cases and official recommendations continue to change over the coming months? The contact from the CDC concerns the effectiveness of disease control. They don’t really touch the ethics of things, but even if you get vaccinated, you should do this or that because who knows what you are telling Let’s talk about it. And your question is how can you find out. Now, one of the things we face is the lack of scientific evidence. Public health and public health ethics want to be guided by evidence, which the virus lacks. Things are moving so fast that it’s really hard to gather evidence in time. It’s about acting cautiously, wearing a few more masks than you think, a little longer than you think, or in some places than you really think you need. Claims-in the steps we take to be conservative. Well, I don’t want to claim to be overly conservative, as it gets pretty depressing when we’re really tough. We all want peace of mind. And there are many optimistic views about getting vaccinated. I don’t want people to think that there is no benefit to getting vaccinated. So I think that guidelines on whether a group of people who are vaccinated and meet are vaccinated can be gathered without a mask. It’s like we need to clarify, we need to celebrate, we can finally get together for these things. North Carolina residents can travel to any county to get the vaccine. Is it ethical to travel to another county to get a shot? The way vaccines are distributed nationwide is that the state has organized vaccination programs. Within the state, it is assigned to a county. There are criticisms of people across state boundaries. It is generally considered unethical. However, while the state is trying to distribute vaccines on demand, there will be some counties where the ratio of vaccines to people is better than the others in our county. Here in Orange County, at least initially, it wasn’t very positive — the vaccine was low relative to the number of people in Orange County. Some have traveled to Chatham and other countries nearby, but I don’t think it’s unethical. You can tie yourself to a pretzel and think about how you are robbing it of others. But on the other hand, you’re releasing slots in unvaccinated counties. If it’s really hard to get it in Orange County, it can actually help even out the distribution, but it’s easier. Get it in the next county. Those who are eligible for the vaccine, especially young people, may feel that others at high risk of exposure and complications should be able to go first. Should they wait for the vaccine? Young people are often less symptomatic, but can have long-term consequences of infection. I don’t want to see them postpone it too much because they can get infected and have serious consequences. What will change about these decisions in the coming months? There is still a risk of getting infected, but there is also a risk of getting infected to others. As we move toward the desire to achieve herd immunity, the number of people who can be affected decreases. However, public health incorporates this challenge. As we approached zero or near completion, we lightened our efforts. And it’s a very dangerous point, as it can quickly lead to a resurgence. It happened in 1918 and also in other epidemics. So I think we still have this balance of interest in ourselves. People who are less susceptible to symptomatological and serious infections are concerned about the entire population, some older people are unvaccinated, and some are essential workers who can have serious consequences without vaccination. I will. @Jacob_M_Andrews @DTHCityState | [email protected]







