Reinfection of Covid-19 is rare, but common in people over the age of 65.





A team of scientists, including part of the Danish Department of Infectious Disease Epidemiology, said most people infected with Covid-19 appear to be protected from reinfection for about six months. However, when we looked at who was infected again, most were over 65 years old.

They examined the reinfection rate of 4 million people during the second surge of Covid-19 from September to December 31, and compared this to the infection rate during the first surge from March to May. I compared. Of the 11,068 people who tested positive during the first surge, only 72 responded positive again the second time.

The team wrote that older age groups had only about 47% protection against recurrent infections, compared to younger people who appeared to have about 80% protection from reinfection. This finding is not entirely unexpected, as the immune system weakens as people grow older.

“Given that it is at stake, the result is that people, even if they are already infected with COVID-19, can comply with the measures taken to keep themselves and others safe. It emphasizes how important it is, “the Danish Institute said in a statement.

“That’s a huge difference,” said Dr. Amy Edwards, an infectious disease specialist at a university hospital in Cleveland who wasn’t involved in the study. “I think it really emphasizes how important it is to ensure that everyone over the age of 60 is vaccinated, with or without Covid, to protect them from future infections.” In a commentary that accompanied the study, immunologist Dr. Rosemary Boyton and Imperial College London’s Daniel Altman called the difference in reinfection rates “relatively alarming.” “Generally, protection from reinfection is only 80%, down to 47% for people over the age of 65, which is more of a concern than the numbers provided in previous studies,” they write. SARS-CoV-2 may be out of our reach with the hope of protective immunization from natural infections, and a global vaccination program with high-efficiency vaccines is a permanent solution. “ Researchers analyzed Danish test data, including 10.6 million coronavirus tests performed by about 4 million people, or about 69% of the country’s population. They examined the reinfection rate during the second surge of Covid-19 from September to December 31 and compared it to the infection rate during the first surge from March to May. Of the 11,068 people who tested positive during the first surge, only 72 responded positive again the second time. In total, it accounts for less than 1% of infected people. However, 3.6% of people over the age of 65 were re-infected in the second wave. This is not unexpected because of what is known as immune aging, the gradual deterioration of the immune system with age. “There is reason why people over the age of 60 must get additional vaccines to boost their immunity to various infections, as we know that the immune system will begin to decline in later life.” Said Edwards. One of the nice things about mRNA vaccines like Pfizer and Modana is that they seem to overcome some of the concerns of immune aging because they produce such strong protection. “I’m still not sure if people need to get a booster, but it would be interesting to see it and see how it works,” Edwards said. This study is consistent with before the study .. Other studies have shown that reinfection rates are less than 1% and immunity can last 5 to 6 months after Covid-19 infection. One of the limitations of this study is that the infection was examined before many variants circulated, so it is unclear what effect it will have on reinfection rates. This is something scientists have to consider in the future.

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos