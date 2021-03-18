Who identifies the origin of COVID-19: Here’s what they found:

After a month-long survey, the World Health Organization (WHO) Has discovered that a wildlife farm in China may be the cause of an ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Peter Daszak, a disease ecologist on the WHO team who traveled to China, NPR report Its wildlife farms, many of them in or around southern China YunnanMay have been supplying animals to a vendor on the South China Seafood Wholesale Market in Wuhan, where an early case of COVID-19 was detected last year.

Some of these wildlife may be infected with SARS-CoV-2 from bats in the above locations, as specified in the above report. The global organization will announce the release of its findings in the coming weeks.

A team of experts from earlier this year WHO went to China To investigate how a deadly pandemic that infected 121,772,653 people and killed more than 2.6 million people worldwide occurred at the time of this writing.

(Photo: Getty Images)

An overview of the closed South China seafood wholesale market related to the COVID-19 case held in Wuhan, China on January 17, 2020.

Origin of the virus

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there has been a flood of conspiracy theories about the origin and spread of the virus, including the theory that it fled the Wuhan Institute. But in February, WHO investigators rejected such a theory.

That was the common consensus among scientists COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) (# If there is no character limit, add parentheses when it first appears It circulated in bats and probably jumped to humans via intermediate species.

This is exactly what was discovered in the WHO survey. The virus may have been transmitted from bats in southern China to wildlife livestock and humans.

According to Dazak, wildlife farms are part of a 20-year project promoted by the Chinese government, working to save rural populations from poverty and bridge the gap between rural and urban areas.

WHO experts added that people keep exotic animals such as civets, porcupines, scale armors, bamboo rats, and raccoon dogs in captivity.

A farm that raises animals that carry the coronavirus

Dazak explained that in February last year, China closed these farms, probably because the Chinese government believed it was part of a transmission pathway between bats and humans.

The government has instructed farmers on how to burn, kill, and bury animals in ways that do not spread the disease.

Many of these farms breed Animals carrying the coronavirus.. These include cats, civets and scale armors. Most of these animals have been found in or near Yunnan Province in southern China, where scientists have previously detected a bat virus that is 96% similar to SARS-CoV-2.

According to this report, WHO does not yet know which particular animal infected the virus. Bats to humans..

Dazak said he believes SARS-CoV-2 was the first to infect humans in southern China. In addition, WHO has found evidence that these wildlife farms supply South China seafood wholesale market vendors, as mentioned above.

Mr Dazak said China is closing the route for purposes. Specifically, I thought this was probably the most likely route of infection. This is also the conclusion of the health agency.

