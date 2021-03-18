



Release date: March 17, 2021 20:53:01

When will my children be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine? Depending on the age of the child, some teenagers will eventually roll up their sleeves. The Pfizer vaccine has already been approved for use since the age of 16. This means that some high school students can line up for these shots each time they qualify in their area because of their medical condition or when they become available. Both Pfizer and Moderna have completed enrollment in the study for children over the age of 12 and will release the data in the summer. If regulators pass the results, young teens may begin to be vaccinated as well, if supply permits. The modelna vaccine is currently targeted at people over the age of 18. Researchers started with older children because they tend to respond to vaccines that most closely resemble adults. Testing in younger groups is more complex because it may require different doses or react differently. “Children aren’t just small adults,” said Dr. James Campbell, a pediatrician at the University of Maryland School of Medicine. “The younger you are, the more likely it is that the situation will be different.” Children develop a much lower rate of serious illness than adults or die of COVID-19, but they can still spread the virus. “There is no doubt that we want to vaccinate our children,” said Dr. Sara Long, a pediatric professor at Drexel University. Pfizer and Moderna plan to begin research in children under the age of 11 later this year. “It’s unlikely that we’ll get community protection without immunizing our children,” Long added. “This is the key to getting everything back to some sort of normal state.”

