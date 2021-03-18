Coronavirus claims second child in Los Angeles County





Los Angeles, CA — Los Angeles is heading in the right direction as the number of cases of coronavirus declines rapidly. But as Angelenos celebrates the reopening of his favorite gyms, restaurants and theaters, county health officials continue to worry that another surge could creep in. The death of a child infected with COVID-19 this week is a reminder of the very real threat that the coronavirus continues to pose.

Barbara Ferrer, director of the Los Angeles County Public Health Department, said he paid a huge price for the lives lost to reach this point. New cases are declining, but county infection rates are beginning to rise. The daily number of cases in the last two weeks has been only a small part of the peak of winter, but still as high as most of summer. On Wednesday, Los Angeles County health officials reported an additional 75 deaths, including one child. The death toll of the boy COVID-19 is rare.Los Angeles I lost one child to illness last March, And another person who died of a rare inflammatory disease that may afflict the child after recovering from the coronavirus. The child who died this week had a fundamental health condition, but its nature was not immediately apparent.

“We are reassured that more and more people are vaccinated and are in a recovery phase with ever-decreasing cases, hospitalizations and deaths,” Barbara Ferrer wrote in an online briefing. I told the group. “But it comes at a huge price, and many like me remember what we experienced and how this pandemic changed the lives of many people forever. I know there are people. These memories should remind us that we are renting it. To get to the other side of this pandemic, ourselves and our community Please be as careful as possible to prevent more illness and death. “ Feller said he was closely watching the county’s COVID-19 infection rate starting to rise. It remains less than 1.0. This means that each infected person is infected with less than one other person. As long as the rate remains below 1.0, cases will continue to decline, if not as fast as they used to. COVID infection rates rose slightly from 0.79 to 0.87 last week.

“We are in public health. We are always worried about the recurrence of cases,” Feller said. “We’ll be worried until we get to the place where the vast majority of people here in LA County are vaccinated,” Feller said. “… I know what steps I can take to protect each other without vaccination. Nothing has changed about it, nor has it changed the need to do it. ..

“… But yes, we are worried and continue to ask people to help us by making sure we don’t really have that” creeping “as you pointed out. “She said. “We need to keep the number of cases low, and it’s in the best interests of everyone. Many people are talking to me, you know,” I’m very excited, maybe I We’ll soon get to the orange layer.’Yes, maybe, but by playing according to the rules we’ll get there together. “ This week, Los Angeles County has moved from the purple layer of the state’s most restrictive “blueprint for a safer economy,” governing the resumption of business and operations during a pandemic. The county is currently in the loosely-restricted red layer, but if the number of cases continues to decline, it could move to the orange layer by early April, increasing corporate capacity and reopening the outdoor service bar. May be done.

The county also reported another 897 confirmed cases of COVID-19, raising the cumulative total since the pandemic began to 1,211,733. According to state statistics, as of Wednesday, 861 people were hospitalized in the county and 225 were hospitalized in the intensive care unit. The overall number actually reflects a slight increase from Tuesday when 857 people were hospitalized. Feller touted the ongoing vaccination efforts, saying he was administering 94% of the dose the county would receive within seven days. This is the statistic she called “abnormal”. She outlined the number of infections that plummeted among the first group of vaccines, healthcare professionals, residents, and skilled nursing facility staff. She said the sharp decline in cases was clear evidence of vaccine efficacy. Feller acknowledged the possibility that people would try to get vaccinated “jumping over the line” before they could qualify. In particular, shots are now available to those who self-certify that they have a qualified basic health condition at the vaccination site. But she said health officials “continue to expect everyone to be waiting for their turn again.” “In our experience, few people are always trying to jump over the line, but in reality the majority are playing according to the rules,” she said. City News Service and patch staff Paige Austin contributed to this report.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos