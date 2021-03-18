Coronavirus: Female, 95 years old, “totally incapacitated” after two doses of COVID-19 vaccine at daily intervals





Toronto-A 95-year-old woman in Toronto has been stuck in a hospital for more than two weeks after accidentally receiving the COVID-19 vaccine twice in a row. Brenda Whalen received a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a retirement home in Toronto in early March, but one day later, while visiting for treatment of an unrelated leg injury, North I received another vaccination at the York General Hospital. “(The hospital) tried to call the pharmacist at home, but the shots are managed through the hospital, not at home,” Brenda’s daughter Cynthia Hollen told CTV News.ca in a telephone interview. “They said they checked there, but couldn’t get over it. No one answered, or whatever the reason she didn’t realize she had a second shot, the third I gave her a shot. “ Cynthia said her mother became more and more confused with each vaccination, but from the third time onwards her condition deteriorated dramatically. “She is completely incompetent,” Cynthia said. “She doesn’t know that it’s me, but most of the time there’s someone there. She can’t eat. She can’t walk.” “I don’t think I’ll ever talk to her again.” This may all be a coincidence, but doctors say what’s wrong with her, as her mother wasn’t feeling well before the vaccination and had an asymptomatic infection with COVID-19 in December, according to Cynthia. I don’t understand. “They originally thought they had a stroke, but they’re doing scans and so on, and there’s nothing wrong with finding them,” Cynthia said. “That’s the problem. Okay. The hospital needs a bed, so there’s nothing they can do to help her at this time.” North York General Hospital declined to comment on the grounds of “privacy and patient confidentiality.” Whalen said care needs to be strengthened when the mother leaves the hospital. This can mean splitting parents who have been married for 70 years into different units at an additional cost. “She needs to eat … she will need her medicine given to her, which is an additional $ 8,000 from the amount we have already paid,” Cynthia said. Says. This is not the first time someone has been sent to the hospital after accidentally receiving an additional dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. last month, 91-year-old Victor Smith was sent to a hospital in Ohio After receiving COVID-19 twice on the same day and being shocked.

