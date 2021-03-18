Current understanding of COVID vaccines and infections

The data are incomplete due to the novelty of COVID-19 and the vaccine that prevents it. As experts get new information, they provide new guidance.

Denver — The excitement of getting a COVID-19 vaccination has to do with what your life will look like afterwards.

As experts’ understanding of COVID has evolved, so has our understanding of what is safe and what is not.

Infectious disease specialists Dr. Michelle Barron of UC Health and Dr. John Hammer of Health One helped us understand the current situation a year after the pandemic.

What kind of research is being done?

Both doctors said studies are being conducted on all three vaccines offered in the United States (Moderna, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson) to study infections after people have been vaccinated.

The test was done in the lab and also by tracking whether the vaccinated person was infected with others nearby. These studies to date have shown that someone who is fully vaccinated has a low risk of spreading COVID.

However, the data and studies are preliminary and incomplete, meaning that there is still much to learn about post-vaccination infections and their effects on pandemics.

“There are data showing that fully vaccinated people are less likely to get an asymptomatic infection and therefore less likely to infect others around them,” Hammer said. Is written in 9NEWS. “Research is underway to see how this additional benefit of vaccination can help delay a pandemic.”

Baron added the idea that a fully vaccinated person would not be able to accumulate enough viral load to infect others.

“I still have questions. This is a laboratory version, but how does it work in real life? I don’t think there are enough,” she said.

How did these studies contribute to the CDC guidelines?

Baron said these studies helped the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) update the guidelines, along with a general understanding of how vaccines work.

“A little of both,” Barong said. “People shouldn’t be surprised that things have changed.”

Baron added that decisions are being made as experts gain a deeper understanding of the virus.

The CDC guidelines state that you can gather indoors with fully vaccinated people without wearing a mask. People are also allowed to gather indoors with one other household of unvaccinated people. Unless they are people or live with people who are at high risk of serious illness due to COVID.

However, people need to continue the COVID protocol and precautions in public, whether or not they are vaccinated. Gather with unvaccinated people in multiple other households, or see unvaccinated people at increased risk of serious illness or death. Live with COVID, or someone at high risk.

It is also important to avoid congestion.

Check out the CDC for a more detailed explanation Provisional guidelines On their website.

How about the variant?

The CDC said it is still learning how effective the vaccine is against COVID mutants, but early data suggest that the vaccine may be effective against some of them, It indicates that it may be less effective against others.

Both doctors we talked to agreed.

According to Baron, if you are vaccinated and infected with a mutant strain of COVIDm, you are likely to reduce your illness. In addition, researchers are investigating further infections from vaccinated individuals if they have mutant strains.

“To date, at least one mutant, the B.1.351 mutant first described in South Africa-but not necessarily from there, has demonstrated the ability to partially circumvent the vaccine-induced immune response in the laboratory. However, the immune response is still believed to be sufficient to protect vaccinated people. In addition, some vaccines are slightly less effective in trials in which this variant is in circulation. Fortunately, we are using an existing platform, but research on new vaccines for new variants of interest is already underway. “

Both doctors reminded people that the vaccine is not 100% guaranteed, so people need to do a risk assessment.

“Fully vaccinated” means at least two weeks after the second vaccination with the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, or at least two weeks after the second vaccination with the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) has issued the following statement:

“Everyone who can be vaccinated is advised to be vaccinated once qualified.

Some variants appear to spread more easily and faster than the common strains that cause COVID-19. As more easily spread variants become the predominant COVID-19 virus in our state, we can see cases spread within our community faster than before, which is in our medical system. It can bring another burden.

The most effective way to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus is the same. Wear a mask in public, keep a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others, limit contact with people outside the house, wash your hands frequently, and when you are sick at home And get vaccinated when it’s your turn.

Scientists are still learning how effective the vaccine is against new variants of the virus that causes COVID-19. Early data show that the vaccine is still effective, but may be less effective against some mutants. We are learning more about the characteristics of new variants every day. That said, early data show that B.1.1.7, one of the most common variants in the United States and Colorado today, has minimal impact on vaccine efficacy. Also suggests. CDC will share as updates become available..

Dr. Rachel Harley provided the latest information on the variant at a press conference with Governor Police yesterday.You can see the press Meeting View the presentation with https://www.colorado.gov/governor/news/4536-governor-polis-provides-update-covid-19-response..

The virus is constantly changing due to mutations, and new variants of the virus usually emerge over time. It may disappear after a new variant appears. Also, new variants may emerge and continue to spread. Scientists have documented multiple variants of the virus that cause COVID-19 worldwide during a pandemic. Scientists are studying these variants to learn more and control their spread. For more information on variants CDC website.“”