Coronavirus reinfection is rare, Danish researchers report





The majority of people recovering from Covid-19 Remain protected from virus for at least 6 months, Researchers reported on Wednesday in a large study from Denmark. Previous infections with the coronavirus reduced the likelihood of a second seizure in people under the age of 65 by about 80%, but only about half of those over the age of 65. However, these results, published in the journal The Lancet, were alleviated by many warnings. The number of elderly people infected in this study was small. Since the researchers had no information other than the test results, it is possible that only the first mildly ill person was re-infected and the second infection was almost asymptomatic. Scientists say reinfection is likely to be asymptomatic or mild because the immune system suppresses the virus before it causes significant damage. The researchers also did not assess the potential for reinfection with new mutants of the virus.

Nonetheless, the study suggests that immunity to natural infections is unpredictable and heterogeneous, emphasizing the importance of vaccination of all, especially the elderly, experts say. Says. Steen Etherberg, an epidemiologist at the Danish public health agency Statens Serum Institut, said: “They are the people we want to protect the most,” he said, because people over the age of 65 are at the highest risk of serious illness and death. Exact estimates of secondary infections are generally rare, as many people around the world initially did not have access to the tests, and laboratories need gene sequences from both tests to confirm reinfection. will do. However, the findings are consistent with findings from experiments in different settings. Trawler In Seattle Marine Corps recruits In South Carolina health Care Worker With the UK patient At a US clinic.

The design and size of the new study benefited from Denmark’s free and extensive testing of coronavirus. Almost 70% of the country’s population was tested for the virus in 2020. Has been updated March 17, 2021, 8:59 pm Eastern Standard Time Researchers examined the results of 11,068 people who were positive for coronavirus in the first wave in Denmark from March to May 2020. In the second wave from September to December, 72 (0.65%) were positive again. Compared to 3.27% of people infected for the first time. This equates to 80% protection from viruses in previously infected people. The team also analyzed the test results of about 2.5 million people across the epidemic, more than seven months after the initial infection, and found similar results. Marion Pepper, an immunologist at the University of Washington in Seattle, said: She and other experts said that 80% may not look good, but protection from symptomatological disorders is likely to be higher. The analysis included all people tested, regardless of symptoms. Florian Kramer, an immunologist at Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York, said: “The 80% risk reduction for asymptomatic infections is great.” The findings show that people who recover from Covid-19 need to be vaccinated with at least one coronavirus vaccine to increase their level of protection, Dr. Kramer added. Most people produce a strong immune response against natural infections, but “but there is a lot of volatility,” he said. After vaccination, “There is no variability. There are few exceptions, but basically everyone has a very high response.”

Experts said the findings would have been more robust if the results of people over the age of 65 were less confident and the analysis included more people in that age group. “I wish it had actually been disassembled in certain decades over 65 years,” said Dr. Pepper. “It’s great to know if the majority of re-infected people were over 80 years old.” The immune system gradually weakens with age, and people over the age of 80 usually respond weakly to viral infections. Akiko Iwasaki, an immunologist at Yale University, said the reduced protection of the elderly seen in this study was consistent with these observations. “It turns out that natural infections don’t give the same kind of protection, so I think it’s easy to forget that vaccines were very good at providing protection in this age group,” she said. .. “This really emphasizes the need to cover older people with vaccines, even if they initially had Covid.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos