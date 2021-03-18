COVID-19 update: Tarrant County reports 325 additional cases on Wednesday





Tarrant County reported the most cases of the largest counties in North Texas, followed by Denton County reporting 236 new cases.

Dallas-Tarrant County reported the most new cases in North Texas’s largest county on Wednesday, followed by Denton, Dallas, and Colin, respectively. Tarrant County officials reported another 325 cases of coronavirus and 9 additional deaths on Thursday. The deaths ranged from Euless women in their 50s to women in Hartom City over 90 years old. Authorities said everything had a fundamental condition. Tarrant County has confirmed more than 3,100 deaths and 248,000 cases since its follow-up began in March last year. Denton County added 236 new cases on Wednesday, officials said, bringing the county’s total to 70,579 since follow-up began over a year ago. Denton also killed 447 people. Dallas County added 215 new positive COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths on Wednesday. Of the new cases, 33 were possible from antigen testing. The death toll ranges from women in Dallas in their thirties to men in Dallas in their eighties. All had potential high-risk health conditions, officials said. Since March last year, Dallas County has had more than 3,300 deaths and 250,000 cases. According to authorities, there are 11 cases of variant B.1.1.7 first discovered in the United Kingdom and one case of B.1.526 first identified in New York. Confirmed by residents of Dallas County. Five of those people traveled outside Texas. According to state data, Collin County added just eight new cases on Wednesday, with more than 71,000 positive cases since March 2020. For a daily summary of the latest news from around North TexasBeyond nd Sign up for the WFAA e-mail newsletter.. Dallas City Resumes Vaccination on Thursday According to the release, Dallas will provide vaccinations at Potters House by appointment on Thursday. From Thursday to Saturday, the city will distribute 5,000 first doses of the Moderna vaccine. The second dose will take place next week at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, officials said. CVS Announces Antibody Testing at All Minute Clinic Texas Locations CVS Health announced on Wednesday that it is offering a COVID-19 antibody test. Minute Clinic location In Texas. There are a total of 101 Minute Clinic locations in the state. The antibody test is intended to assess previous exposure to COVID-19. With COVID-19, antibodies can develop only 14 days after infection. Results are available within 15 minutes, according to CVS. The test costs $ 38 and the company said it would have to be paid at the time of service. People can use cash or credit cards, debit cards, HSA cards, or FSA cards as various payment methods. CVS said that if a patient has Medicaid, Minute Clinic can claim insurance based on that requirement. Denton City Council Extends Declaration of Disaster and Order The Denton City Council voted on Tuesday to extend the Local Disaster Declaration for Public Health Emergency. Mayor Chris Watts first announced the declaration in March 2020. It is currently valid until 11:59 pm on June 30th. Officials said the city council also adopted a new Order of Council 12 to replace previous orders related to pandemics. The Order in Council strongly encourages all Denton facilities to follow and implement Latest health precautions Recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. click here read more.

