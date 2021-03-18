Dual Events at DVC Address the Mental Health Crisis Faced by Students in a Pandemic – Inquirer





It has been 871 days since Rafael made his last suicide attempt. Rafael (not his real name), a computer science major at Diablo Valley College, shared a long struggle with mental illness while attending as a panel member at the Movies for Mental Health online event at DVC last week. Young adults have experienced many pandemic-related consequences, including college closures and loss of income, contributing to poor mental health. Kaiser Family Foundation.. During the pandemic, more than half (56 percent) of young adults aged 18 to 24 reported symptoms of anxiety and / or depressive disorder. In many respects, the pandemic has added an element of urgency for greater acceptance and treatment of mental illness. The alarming trend shows that the level of young people thinking about suicide is rising in the United States. Disease Control Center And prevention. According to Kaiser’s study, young adults are twice as likely to report substance abuse as adults (25% vs. 13% of the population) and more than twice as likely to have suicidal ideation (26% vs. 11). %) It became clear. Before the pandemic, many were untreated, but young adults were already at high risk of poor mental health and substance use disorders. Also last week at the Basic Needs Summit held on March 12th at DVC, a segment … Hope Center for Universities, Communities, Justice At Temple University in Philadelphia. According to a report titled “#RealCollege during a Pandemic,” half of respondents at two-year colleges were unable to concentrate on school work due to pandemic-related issues, and nearly 30% of students were seriously anxious. I reported. Last week’s free event highlighted a growing awareness of the importance of mental health for student success during a pandemic. By all means, the stress of everyday life is exacerbated by isolation and loneliness, financial difficulties, and food and housing insecurity. The mental health movie aired on March 8 High-impact artA San Francisco-based group that aims to use art, movies, and media to condemn mental illnesses and their symptoms, such as depression, anxiety, panic attacks, and substance-related disorders. The two-hour program at DVC began with a lecture by facilitator Curly Wexstein. Curly Wextine talked about mental health and illness, and the differences between the two. She described mental wellness as a practice of healthy daily habits. Mental illness, on the other hand, is beyond our own control and can be diagnosed by specialists. According to her, the goal is not just to survive, but to prosper. According to film producers, AWI’s work seeks to initiate meaningful dialogue between young people on mental health issues by creating a safe space for young people to learn and explore their personal experiences. is. Three short films aired during the program portray the experience of depression, panic attacks, and drug addiction. Wextine also invited the audience to participate in guided exercises of watchful breathing and progressive muscle relaxation, a technique that the majority of participants found useful, according to a spot survey conducted during the program. did. “Failure was the best learning thing for me,” Rafael said. He explained that he overcame mental illness and is now enjoying student leadership activities, helping his peers overcome their psychological challenges. “It gives you the opportunity to try [to be] Better. ”

