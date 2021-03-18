Health
Technology simplifies diabetes treatment
There are many mobile applications and other devices available for better diabetes treatment.
There have been significant advances in diabetes treatment in the last few decades. We have come a long way since the first insulin pump introduced in 1963. Blood glucose monitoring at home began in the mid-1980s. Today, thanks to the Internet and digital tools, it is possible to better manage and monitor the condition. There are many mobile applications and other devices available for better diabetes treatment. This is all an important part of Diabetes Self-Management Education (DSME). This is a collaborative process in which people with or at risk of developing diabetes are educated about self-management to achieve better health. There are several ways technology is becoming an enabler.
Glucose meter
Glucose meters have been used for a long time, but recent ones are more accurate. There are devices that can help you continuously monitor your blood sugar. This is especially useful for people with fluctuating blood sugar levels. This is called continuous blood glucose monitoring (CGM). The Ambulatory Glucose Profile (AGP) helps provide blood glucose ideas for up to 14 days.
Use of mobile phones
Smartphones are playing an increasingly important role in diabetes management. They are empowering the hands of people with diabetes from a self-monitoring perspective. Apart from other parameters, there are various apps that help you diet, measure exercise patterns, and even track your weight and blood sugar. The results are communicated directly to the healthcare provider who provides the advice, which makes remote monitoring a reality. Therefore, they can give appropriate advice and guidance from anywhere.
Telemedicine
Since the epidemic of the COVID-19 pandemic, telemedicine has emerged as a major realization factor in diabetes management. Diabetes is a chronic disease that requires continuous care and management through monitoring. This is where technology has enabled patients to remotely monitor their blood glucose levels and consult their doctors using telemedicine apps and video calls.
Holistic wellness
Other integrated elements of diabetes treatment that can keep a person’s blood sugar levels within controllable limits are also seamlessly coordinated through today’s technology. Sufficient guidance and support is available in the form of online nutrition consultants, virtual exercise sessions, and support for smoking cessation habits such as smoking and drinking. Today, patients receive all the support they need thanks to technology-driven solutions. In the current social distance scenario, people with diabetes can make regular digital communications with their families, regardless of location.
Proven low-tech and no-tech solutions can help you determine how effectively you can stay safe. A small commitment to your health can pave the way for a better future and quality of life even with diabetes.
