COVID-19 deaths: many patients carry the virus in their heart tissue

The most detailed study of heart tissue to date has found that approximately 75% of people who die of COVID-19 carry the SARS-CoV-2 virus in their hearts.

Those people reported from ScienceThey were also more likely to experience arrhythmias before death than patients without a heart attack.

This study provides an understanding of how infections can damage the heart, not to mention how certain treatments contribute.

Joseph Maleshevsky, a cardiovascular pathologist at the Mayo Clinic who did not participate in the study, said the finding depicts a “really wonderful picture” of the link between COVID-19 and heart problems.

The results of a study released today show that dexamethasone, a cheap and widely used steroid used to reduce inflammation, reduces the mortality rate of the most severe COVID-19 patients hospitalized by about one-third. Shows that it has been reduced to.

Sufficient evidence of heart damage

Researchers have ample evidence of heart damage. For example, some people show elevated troponin levels. Troponin A molecule that is released into the blood when the heart is damaged.

On the other hand, some people suffer from inflammation of the sac that surrounds the heart and inflammation of the heart itself.

However, it is unclear whether these problems are the result of the SAS-CoV-2 virus, which attacks the heart directly, or whether the dysfunction is due to an excessive immune response.

Some of the problems are from past studies COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) (# If there is no character limit, add parentheses when it first appears-The cause of the virus can invade heart tissue.

According to James Stone, a cardiovascular pathologist at Massachusetts General Hospital, SARS-CoV-2 uses real-time polymerase chain reaction or RT-PCR. It works by detecting viral RNA in tissues and making multiple copies of its DNA.

Once the proper DNA is obtained, a fluorescent tag or molecule can attach to it and shine, revealing its presence. However, Stone explained that heart tissue is frequently processed and preserved using chemicals such as paraffin that can disrupt RNA and evade detection.

Presence of virus in the patient’s heart

Stone, along with his team, used another method known as “in situ hybridization” and “NanoString transcriptome profiling.”

Similar to RT-PCR, these approaches utilize special molecules to attach and identify viral RNA fragments, but do not require a DNA copy to be made first.

With this method, even if the viral RNA is finely broken, it can be detected. Scientists also analyzed about 1,000 heart tissues. This is more than 20 samples from each of the 41 COVID-19 patients. Cardiovascular pathologists added that this number is twice the number of samples from each patient in most studies.

As shown in a report by the modern pathology team, the virus was found to be present in 20 of the hearts, and only these patients had fast and irregular heart rhythms compared to other patients. Both, or experienced new atrial fibrillation with early or extra heartbeat. Survey. Stone calls such a correlation “quite astounding.”

Use of steroid dexamethasone

In these cases, it is unknown whether COVID-19 directly attacked the heart. Most of the infected heart cells are immune cells, and SARS-CoV-2 may have invaded elsewhere in the body before they migrated to the heart.

It is also unclear whether the virus is causing the problem, not the immune cells themselves.

Nonetheless, this study may contribute to the explanation that steroid dexamethasone is very helpful in some patients. This drug was one of the first to be discovered to prevent death from severe cases of COVID-19.Related report came out USA Today June 2020.

Stone said it may have suppressed inflammation and the presence of SARS-CoV-2 concealed immune cells in the heart.

It was found that only half of the patients treated with the above drugs had the virus in their hearts, compared to 90% of the patients who did not take dexamethasone.

