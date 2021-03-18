After a late start, the deployment of Canadian vaccines is now a race against time

Last week, before dawn, 466,800 Moderna COVID-19 vaccines landed at Toronto Pearson Airport on the belly of a FedEx plane after a 8,500-kilometer journey from Madrid via Paris and Indianapolis.

This cargo is eligible if it can fly in first class.

The dose of vaccine contained in a metal cargo container was unloaded before any other cargo. Carefully unloaded from the hydraulic lift onto the cargo trailer, temperature sensors showed that the dose had reached the ideal temperature of -20ºC. Ground staff took the pallets out of the parking lot for customs inspection, redistributed them to the state, and eventually made them available for injection into Canadian arms.

That morning, Public Service Procurement Minister Anita Anand went out on the runway to oversee the delivery. This is the latest in a series of deliveries that have recently increased in size and frequency.

“All day I spend time trying to move doses [the third quarter] Or from autumn to spring … and working with suppliers to accelerate doses, “Anand said.

“But being here and seeing the dose deviate from the plane means that it will happen. The dose will be a weapon in the very near future, and it makes a lot of sense to Canadians and It ’s very important. ”

Under pressure

Vaccine deployment in Canada got off to a sluggish start. Countries such as Israel and the United Kingdom launched large-scale campaigns in early 2021, causing per capita immunization rates to plummet in international rankings in Canada.

Critics at both federal and state levels have accused Ottawa of slowing the procurement process. Some have pointed out the fact that there is a shortage of domestic vaccine manufacturing facilities or that the state cannot enter into its own contracts with vaccine producers.

Anand knows she’s under great pressure to offer.

“February was a tough time, which generally saw a surge in the global supply chain,” said Anand, who said production was delayed in both Pfizer and Modana, resulting in lower-than-expected shipments. Because it is. ” In several countries including Canada.

“This is the largest vaccination campaign in Canadian history, not just in the history of the world. That said, we are on the rise.”

At a press conference in Ottawa on Monday, December 7, 2020, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is watching over Anita Anand, Minister of Public Service Procurement (left) and Maj. Gen. Dany Fortin as he answers questions. (Adrian Wild / Canadian Press)

By the end of March, Canada is expected to receive 8 million COVID-19 vaccines. Since then, with at least one million Pfizer weekly deliveries, delivery is set to grow exponentially. It is expected that more than 7 million doses will land in April alone.

Anand said he plans to administer 36.5 million doses by the end of June. This is enough for everyone in Canada to receive a single dose.

“The launch will be very steep, but again, we need to monitor the supply chain. This is a very early part of this race to ensure that everyone is vaccinated.” She said.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau continues to meet the September deadline for vaccination of all qualified and ambitious Canadians. The state is now aiming to complete its first vaccination before the summer, as supply has increased and guidelines have been updated to allow public health authorities to wait up to four months before the second vaccination. I am.

“Big lift”

With the advent of more contagious COVID-19 mutants that can cause more serious illnesses, governments are under increasing pressure to vaccinate quickly.

“The states and territories are telling us that they are ready and want more vaccines, and that’s exactly what we’re aiming for as a federal government,” Anand said. ..

Trudeau calls the increase in Canada’s vaccine supply a “big lift.” The prime minister said at a virtual roundtable of health care workers in February that the country would “receive millions to tens of millions of vaccines in the spring” from deliveries in the first few months of this year. “We need to make sure we deliver them to everyone.”

The challenge is daunting. Considering the 8 million doses delivered to Canada by the end of March, an additional 23 million Canadians will be eligible for vaccination this spring.

For the first dose to the entire population between April 1st and July 1st, healthcare professionals need to vaccinate an average of 255,000 people 7 days a week.

Watch: Ontario launches online booking system amid growing concerns about the third wave

The COVID-19 Vaccine Reservation System in Ontario has launched a variety of reviews, with many receiving error messages and waiting in the phone queue. Meanwhile, state doctors have expressed concern about the third wave of COVID-19 infection. 1:49

Ontario’s Prime Minister Doug Ford states that his state is capable of administering 150,000 vaccines daily. “We are making steady progress,” Ford told reporters in an update on Sunday’s state development. “I just need more vaccine.”

This is the message that the federal government has heard a lot from local governments lately. Anthony Dimonte, general manager of emergency operations in Ottawa, said Ottawa has two hospital sites and a city in addition to seven clinic-based vaccination sites, including a reused hockey arena and community center. Said that there are mobile units ready to inoculate residents of Ottawa. One million.

He said he was ready to start a full Ottawa mass vaccination program 72 hours before he had obtained the required dose. It is initially set to serve 11,000 shots a day on all 10 sites.

Anthony Di Monte, General Manager of Emergency Operations in Ottawa, speaks to CBC’s David Cochrane. (Salacias / CBC News)

“All our seven (clinic-based) goals Each site is to be near 1,200 to 1,400 vaccinations per day, “said Dimonte.

“I’m confident that if you roll and have enough staff, you can probably raise it a bit and get closer to the 2,000 mark per site.”

With enough doses and enough people, Ottawa can keep the clinic open 24 hours a day, Dimonte said. The city is planning a drive-through vaccination site in a large parking lot outside the Canadian Tire Center, home to Senator Ottawa. We are also considering using two convention centers.

“We stand up and never come back.”

Dimonte is afraid of supply disruptions that have forced the closure of vaccination sites.

“You want the machine to start moving and start a regular flow,” he said. “We want us to get up and never come back. We just keep going and switch up as long as we have capacity.”

Anand said her department is closely monitoring those supply lines.

“Vaccine nationalism is well established in Europe and, to some extent, in certain parts of the world, including the United States,” she said. “And we need to make sure that our Canadian supply chain is protected.”

The freight flights Anand met at the airport last week crossed the European-American border, a clear example of how “vaccine nationalism” (a country that restricts exports and focuses on vaccination of citizens) connects Canada’s supply lines. showed that.

Anand said Canada’s diverse vaccine portfolio (4 vaccines from 5 different suppliers) acts as a hedge against the threat.

“We need to make sure we know this file and the delivery schedule,” she said.

“I’m thinking of all the elderly in Canada who need and want the vaccine, and the whole Canadian. That’s why this job is so important. One Canadian , Vaccines will be available by the end of summer.

Watch: US MPs say they are urging US President Joe Biden to help Canada get the vaccine.