Health
The first known case of an infant with antibodies to Covid was reported: Physician
New York: A pediatrician reported the first known case of a woman who received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine during pregnancy and gave birth to a baby with antibodies to the new coronavirus.
According to an unpeer-reviewed study posted on the preprint server medRxiv, mothers received a single dose of the Modern RNA vaccine at 36 weeks and 3 days of gestation.
Three weeks later she gave birth to a healthy, healthy full-term girl. A blood sample of the girl was taken shortly after delivery, revealing the presence of antibodies to the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
Read again | Why India Needs to See Taiwan To The East
“Here we report the first known case of an infant with SARS-CoV-2 IgG antibody detectable in cord blood after maternal vaccination,” said Paul Gilbert, co-author of Florida Atlantic University in the United States. Chad Rudnick said.
Women who breastfeed their babies exclusively received a second vaccination according to the timeline of the usual 28-day vaccination protocol, doctors said.
Previous studies have shown that the passage of antibodies from COVID-recovered mothers to the fetus through the placenta is lower than expected, but the current study states that “SARS-CoV- by vaccination of mothers”. The possibility of protection and reduction of infection risk by 2 “is suggested.
However, Gilbert and Radnick say more long-term studies are needed to quantify the antibody response of babies born to vaccinated mothers.
“The preventive effects of newborns and the ideal timing of maternal vaccination remain unclear,” the pediatrician wrote in a study.
“We asked other researchers to create a pregnancy and breastfeeding registry to conduct research on the efficacy and safety of the COVID-19 vaccine in pregnant and breastfeeding women and their offspring. “I will,” they added.
This story was published from a news agency feed without changing the text. Only the heading has changed.
..
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]