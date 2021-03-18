The first known case of an infant with antibodies to Covid was reported: Physician

New York: A pediatrician reported the first known case of a woman who received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine during pregnancy and gave birth to a baby with antibodies to the new coronavirus.

According to an unpeer-reviewed study posted on the preprint server medRxiv, mothers received a single dose of the Modern RNA vaccine at 36 weeks and 3 days of gestation.

Three weeks later she gave birth to a healthy, healthy full-term girl. A blood sample of the girl was taken shortly after delivery, revealing the presence of antibodies to the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Read again | Why India Needs to See Taiwan To The East

“Here we report the first known case of an infant with SARS-CoV-2 IgG antibody detectable in cord blood after maternal vaccination,” said Paul Gilbert, co-author of Florida Atlantic University in the United States. Chad Rudnick said.

Women who breastfeed their babies exclusively received a second vaccination according to the timeline of the usual 28-day vaccination protocol, doctors said.

Previous studies have shown that the passage of antibodies from COVID-recovered mothers to the fetus through the placenta is lower than expected, but the current study states that “SARS-CoV- by vaccination of mothers”. The possibility of protection and reduction of infection risk by 2 “is suggested.

However, Gilbert and Radnick say more long-term studies are needed to quantify the antibody response of babies born to vaccinated mothers.

“The preventive effects of newborns and the ideal timing of maternal vaccination remain unclear,” the pediatrician wrote in a study.

“We asked other researchers to create a pregnancy and breastfeeding registry to conduct research on the efficacy and safety of the COVID-19 vaccine in pregnant and breastfeeding women and their offspring. “I will,” they added.

This story was published from a news agency feed without changing the text. Only the heading has changed.