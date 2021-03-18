Wisconsin reports a new record for weekly COVID-19 vaccine totals | COVID-19

Wisconsin reported a new record for COVID-19 vaccinations last week as vaccinations continue to grow steadily throughout the state.
During the week of March 7, 288,493 vaccinations were carried out in Wisconsin. This is the highest weekly rate ever, according to DHS data.
A total of 738,714 people in Wisconsin have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series because more than 1.6 million Illinois residents have been fully vaccinated against the virus, according to public health agencies in both states. ..
Rock County received 35,336 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine and 21,845 second doses. 21.6% of the county’s population has been vaccinated at least once, and 13.5% of the population has been vaccinated.
Throughout Wisconsin, a total of 2,089,819 vaccines were given as of Wednesday, of which 738,714 (12.9%) were vaccinated with both.
Meanwhile, the Rock County Public Health Department said on Wednesday that a revision of the data reported more negative new cases in the county compared to Tuesday.
“Positive cases that are classified as confirmed and included in the daily count must be determined by PCR or molecular testing,” said the Department of Health. “A positive result from the antigen test alone is stated to be likely and is not included in the daily number of cases. In some cases, the test results are misclassified in the reporting software on a regular basis. As corrections are made during data evaluation, the number of confirmed cases may decrease. These reductions become more pronounced as the overall number of cases begins to decrease. “
Since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, a total of 14,565 cases and 163 virus-related deaths have been reported in Rock County.
Throughout the state, Wisconsin reported 318 new cases and 15 additional deaths on Wednesday. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Wisconsin has recorded a total of 570,730 cases and 6,554 deaths. The number of hospitalizations on Wednesday increased by 53, bringing the cumulative number of hospitalizations since March 2020 to 26,942. The 7-day positive test rate in Wisconsin is 2.2%.
A total of 86,361 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Winnebago County throughout the state, according to Illinois Public Health Service (IDPH) vaccine data. A total of 32,479 people in Winnebago County have been vaccinated, accounting for 11.4% of the county’s total population.
Across the state, 1,605,112 people completed vaccination, resulting in 4,283,487 vaccines (12.6% of Illinois’ total population).
Locally, Winnebago County reported 14 new cases and one additional virus-related death, resulting in 28,674 deaths and 448 deaths from COVID-19 throughout the county.
Illinois reported 1,655 new cases and 17 additional virus-related deaths on Wednesday, bringing the state-wide total to 1,213,765 and 20,988 deaths since March 2020. The state’s average weekly test positive rate is 2.6%.
According to the CDC Data Tracker website, a total of 29,374,758 cases and 534,099 deaths have been reported nationwide. According to CDC data, more than 73 million people have been vaccinated at least once with the COVID-19 vaccine, of which more than 39.9 million have been fully vaccinated.
