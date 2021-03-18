Coronavirus may be vulnerable to ultrasonic vibrations, reported research | Weather Channel-Weather Channel article





Typical image (IANS) Researchers have stated that coronaviruses may be vulnerable to ultrasonic vibrations within the frequencies used in medical imaging. Through computer simulation, the team modeled the virus’s mechanical response to vibrations over the range of ultrasonic frequencies and found that vibrations of 25-100 MHz would disrupt the virus’s shell and spikes and burst within a millisecond. did. This effect was seen in simulations of viruses in air and water, researchers including Tomasz Wierzbicki of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) said. “Under ultrasonic excitation, the coronavirus shell and spikes vibrate, and the amplitude of the vibrations becomes very large, creating strains that can destroy certain parts of the virus, causing visible damage to the outer shell. And in some cases proved to cause invisible damage to the RNA inside, “said Wierzbicki. According to the team, the structure of the coronavirus is a very familiar image, densely packed with surface receptors and resembling a crown of thorns. These spiked proteins latch into healthy cells and cause viral RNA invasion. The shape and infection strategy of the virus is generally understood, but little is known about its physical integrity. For research Journal of the Mechanics and Physics of Solids, The team introduced acoustic vibrations into the simulation and observed how the vibrations propagated the structure of the virus over a range of ultrasonic frequencies. The team started with 100 MHz, or 100 million cycles per second, based on validated information about the physical properties of the virus. This was estimated to be the natural vibration frequency of the shell. When they exposed the virus to 100MHz ultrasonic excitation, the natural vibration of the virus was initially undetectable. However, within a fraction of a millisecond, an external vibration that resonated with the frequency of the virus’s natural vibration caused the shell and spikes to buckle inward, like a ball that dents as it bounces off the ground. If researchers increase the intensity of vibration, the shell can break. This is an acoustic phenomenon called resonance, which also explains that an opera singer can break a wine glass if she sings at the right pitch and volume. At lower frequencies of 25MHz and 50MHz, the virus buckled and destroyed even faster in both air and water simulation environments, which are similar in density to body fluids in the body. **** The above article is published from a wire source with minimal changes to headlines and text.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos