Taking a mini break during business hours will help increase productivity, find research





According to researchers, if you feel tired while working in the office, chatting with colleagues or having a light meal can help you recover from your morning fatigue and increase your productivity. Research results published in the Journal of Applied Psychology have shown that taking “microbreaks” helps maintain energy levels in study participants. This, in turn, helped them meet the demands of the job and get better at the job. Researcher Sophia Cho, an assistant professor of psychology at North Carolina State University, said: “Our research shows that giving employees autonomy in taking microbreaks when needed is in the company’s greatest interests, allowing them to effectively manage their energy and throughout the day. It helps you get the job done, “Cho added. Microbreaks include discretionary activities such as eating snacks, chatting with colleagues, stretching, and working on crossword puzzles. The new treatise is based on two studies investigating issues related to workday microbreaks. In the first survey, the research team surveyed nearly 100 workers in the United States. Participants were asked to complete the survey twice daily for 10 consecutive days. The survey was completed in the morning and at the end of the working day. The second study included 222 workers in South Korea. In this survey, participants completed the survey three times a day in five business days. Survey participants completed the survey in the morning, after lunch, and at the end of the working day. The research questions in both studies aimed to collect data on sleep quality, fatigue levels, and their involvement in work and work experience of the day for each study participant. In the study, researchers used statistical tools to analyze survey data to examine daily fluctuations in sleep quality, malaise, work behavior, and involvement in various types of microbreaks.

