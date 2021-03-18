DHEC predicts that Johnson & Johnson vaccines will increase soon | COVID-19 (Coronavirus Disease) (# Add parentheses when first appearing if there is no character limit

As the number of COVID cases in Greenwood declines and more people have access to the vaccine, state officials predict that vaccine supply will increase significantly by the first week of April.

The State Department of Health and Environment is pleased with the pace of vaccination as March 8 marks the start of Phase 1b of the state’s vaccination program and more people are eligible to be vaccinated.

“We ask, we plead, don’t wait,” said Nick Davidson, senior DHEC adjutant for public health. “Keep in touch and make an appointment.”

Currently, a collective of people over the age of 55, people with high-risk medical conditions and disabilities at high risk of severe COVID-19 infection, front-line workers at high risk of exposure, homeless shelters and prisons. All people living in the environment and healthcare professionals have access to the vaccine. To find a vaccine provider near you, visit the following website: vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov Alternatively, call the state vaccine helpline (866-365-8110).

Nearly one million South Carolinas began vaccination with the first Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, and more than 500,000 completed the vaccination. So far, only about 13% of state residents have been vaccinated against COVID-19, according to state data.

“The virus is still, frankly, everywhere,” said Davidson. “It’s in our community and continues to spread …. We’re starting to see what the light is at the end of the tunnel, and more vaccines are coming to us every day.”

Still, state epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell said it is imperative that people continue to take precautions when looking for vaccine reservations. Wearing a mask, social distance, and hand hygiene are still important tools in limiting the spread of the virus.

This week, DHEC received 5,700 Johnson and Johnson vaccines. This, in contrast to Pfizer and Moderna shots, requires a single inoculation and does not require ultra-colyopreservation like the Pfizer vaccine. So far, Johnson and Johnson doses have been sent primarily to local pharmacies, according to Davidson. He said he hopes the state will receive a slight increase in vaccine supply next week, but expects a significant increase in Johnson and Johnson doses the following week.

At the beginning of the year, South Carolina received about 60,000 vaccinations a week. This is half each of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. Over the past few months, that number has more than doubled, and the state has added the Johnson and Johnson vaccine to its supply. Next week, Davidson expects a total of more than 122,000 doses to the state, in addition to an additional 12,600 doses shipped directly from the federal government to affiliated corporate pharmacies such as CVS, Walgreens, and soon Wal-Mart. Said.

DHEC has announced that it plans to begin Phase 1c by April 12 and will extend the availability of the vaccine to all people over the age of 45 and all essential workers. By May 3, they expect it to be available to anyone who wants the vaccine. Davidson supported the May 3 estimate, but the development, testing, and approval of other vaccines, such as the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is currently being reviewed in Europe, could change that timeline. Said.

Meanwhile, state officials are working to ensure that DHEC-sponsored and sponsored vaccine clinics target the areas most needed, he said. They collect data on areas with the least access to medical services such as testing and vaccination, and focus on clinical efforts there. One of the historically underserved areas is Interstate 95 and the general Peddy area.

“In both the number of clinic events and the number of doses administered, more than two-thirds took place in most of our local counties,” said Davidson.