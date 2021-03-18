Pillar of Active Aging-5 Delicious Soups Offering Lots of Vitamins and Minerals | Sponsored Content





Your body needs a variety of essential vitamins and minerals to function properly-and your nutritional needs change as you grow older. Each important nutrient supports a variety of physical functions that help maintain good health at different stages of life. Planning the menu to include the appropriate suggested daily amounts of vitamins and minerals can seem daunting, but it’s not difficult! You can get a lot of important nutrients by adding a delicious, hearty and healthy soup together. Consider your dietary guidelines and try these healthy soup recipes to get the nutrients you need. Vitamins and minerals essential for the elderly Dietary needs change with age and it’s never too late to choose healthy foods and drinks.The· National Institute of Health We recommend eating nutritious foods from each of the major food groups (vegetables, fruits, grains, proteins, dairy products, oils) and staying within the recommended daily calorie restriction. Calcium, the most abundant mineral in the body, strengthens teeth and bones. Bone mass decreases with age. This increases the risk of osteoporosis and fractures in the elderly. Dairy products such as low-fat milk and low-fat yogurt, and dark leafy vegetables such as kale are excellent sources of daily calcium. In addition, a diet high in sodium can increase blood pressure. This is a major risk factor For heart disease and stroke. Adults over the age of 51, if currently suffering from hypertension or prehypertension, should not exceed 2,300 mg of sodium per day or 1,500 mg per day. You can find recommended daily doses of essential nutrients from the National Institutes of Health table at the National Institute on Aging. Major Vitamins and Minerals for People Over 51.. Try these delicious soups that provide only what your body needs to start a healthier diet! Vitamin-rich vegetable soup This flavorful chicken broccoli-based vegetable soup contains a variety of vitamin-rich vegetables such as broccoli and red pepper in vitamin C, white potatoes in vitamins B1, B3, B6, potassium, magnesium and carrots in vitamin A. It is. Butternut squash soup Butternut squash soup is a delicious treat at any time of the year. This recipe features a fun ingredient twist – apples! Surprise fruit adds fiber, large amounts of vitamins, and potassium to the pan. At its core, pumpkin is an excellent source of fiber for gut health, boasting multiple vitamins and calcium, magnesium and zinc. Carrots and onions finish the vegetables with a stock of vegetables and a coconut milk base. Vitamin vegetable soup This variety of vegetable soups is full of nutrients. Parsnips carry vitamins A, C, K and folic acid into bowls along with vitamins A, E and K carrots. Mushrooms add vitamin D, biotin, niacin, and riboflavin, and spinach boasts B vitamins. A tablespoon of olive oil adds garlic, basil, thyme, and black pepper to add fat that is good for your health and enhances the flavor. Light-up pasta fajori soup Pasta e fagioli means “pasta and beans” and this recipe provides a “light” version of the beloved Italian all-in-one meal. Lean turkey minced meat replaces ground beef as an excellent source of protein with carrots stuffed with vitamins A, E and K, and antioxidant-rich tomatoes with folic acid and potassium. Finely chopped cabbage adds fiber and folic acid, while kidney beans (which should always be cooked well) provide additional protein and vitamins. Pasta carrying carbohydrates completes the dish as an energy booster! Chicken & kale soup Kale One of the most nutritious vegetables, And it’s paired with protein-rich chicken in this hearty soup. One cup of kale provides abundant vitamins A, K and C. It also contains B vitamins, calcium, magnesium and potassium. The delicious soup also includes potatoes, onions and unsalted green beans. These are just a few delicious options for you to get started! Include a hearty soup on your day, and you will add some of the vitamins and minerals your body needs. In Luthercare, when true passion is born, people can get a glimpse of their potential, The possibilities are timeless! Visit for more information on how Luthercare can help you actively age Luthercare.org Or call us 717.626.1171

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos