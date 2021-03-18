Experts fear that the “super bugs” that are also seen in India can cause the next pandemic





Even if the COVID-19 pandemic refuses to decline, it could lead to the next deadly pandemic, and the deadly fungus that appears to have sprung up out of nowhere was discovered for the first time in nature. Researchers have found traces of a “super bug” called Candida auris or C. auris in two locations in the Andaman Islands of the Indian Ocean. This study was published in the journal mBio on Tuesday (March 16th). C. auris is especially dangerous because it is resistant to many antifungal drugs. It emerged as a human pathogen on three continents in the early 2010s. Since then, yeast has been called a public health threat because it can cause dangerous and sometimes deadly infections. Experts recently warned that the COVID-19 pandemic provided C. auris’ “perfect conditions for widespread outbreaks,” the report said. Dr. Anuradachodary, a medical fungal scientist at the University of Delhi, and her team studied 48 soil and seawater specimens from eight locations in the Andaman Islands, with coastal wetlands, swamps, and beaches. The researchers are C. Isolated auris from two locations. One is a salt marsh, which is rarely visited by people, and the other is a beach with active human activity. Live science said in a statement that all beach-isolated C. auris were multidrug-resistant and more closely associated with strains found in hospitals compared to isolates found in swamps. all right. Researchers have observed that one isolate found in the wetlands is not drug-resistant and grows slowly at high temperatures compared to other isolates. This suggests that this isolate may be a “wild” strain of C. auris. Dr. Arturo Casadeval, chair of the Department of Molecular Microbiology and Immunology at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in Baltimore, said the isolate may not yet be adapted to high body temperatures in humans and other mammals. Stated. Microbes may have been introduced by people, especially at beach sites where human activity is active, Live Science reported. However, this study is C. We have not yet proved that auris is naturally inhabited in the Andaman Islands, or that it occurred in the Andaman Islands. The infection has spread to every corner of the world “spread like a wildfire,” suggesting that it has spread through human contact, Sun reported. What are the symptoms? C. auris survives on the skin before entering the body through the wound. According to the World Health Organization, entering the bloodstream can cause serious illness and lead to sepsis. This is a condition that kills up to 11 million people worldwide each year. The sun is C. He reported that the infection caused by auris could indicate “no symptoms before turning into fever and chills.” These symptoms do not go away with the use of medication and can be fatal. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said microorganisms can cause serious bloodstream infections. This is especially true for patients who require catheters, feeding tubes, and breathing tubes. “Microorganisms are often resistant to multiple antifungal drugs, which can make it difficult to treat this infection, and it can also stay on the surface of the environment,” Live Science reported.

