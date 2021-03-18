More evidence has emerged that a wide variety of animals can host the virus-causing Covid-19

Mink’s mother and two babies scout their way from under the rock.Some mink is infected … [+] Due to SARS-CoV-2, these are just one of many mammalian species that can be infected by the virus. Getty



Putting together all the animal species that can host the coronavirus makes it a great zoo.Recent research shows that viruses SARS-CoV-2 can infect a wide range of mammalsThis means that the virus can spread to these species if the opportunity arises.

Scientists are concerned that if the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 builds a foothold in other species, it may form new variants that are more contagious and more difficult to defend. .. “To prevent future outbreaks, we need to monitor these species to prevent animal-to-human transmission,” said Qiang Ding, senior author and assistant professor of a new study at the Tsinghua University School of Medicine Infectious Diseases Center. ..

This recent study published in the journal Minutes of the National Academy of Sciences, Add evidence that dozens of mammals may be susceptible to Covid-19 infection. The study did not study the animals themselves, but only the susceptibility of cell receptors in various animals to viruses, but actual evidence supports the data.

It is not uncommon for a virus to infect multiple species. SARS-CoV-2 infects a variety of species, which is typical of the coronavirus, according to Joanne Santini, a professor of microbiology at University College London. “Coronaviruses generally have a wide host range,” she said.

SARS-CoV-2 infects humans and other animals via the cellular ACE2 (angiotensin converting enzyme 2) receptor protein. ACE2 is important for blood pressure regulation.New PNAS In the study, a team of scientists examined the genetic variation of the ACE2 receptor between 295 animal species (mainly mammals, birds, and fish) to see how wide the host range of this coronavirus is. A similar study examined how well SARS-CoV-2 binds to ACE2, but this study evaluated how effectively SARS-CoV-2 infects cells. We are going further.

Ding’s group analyzed the ACE2 protein sequences of 75 birds, 4 crocodiles, 4 turtles, 9 lizards, 130 mammals, and 68 fish. Researchers have found that 80 of these animals, all mammals, have sequences that allow ACE2 to function as a receptor for the coronavirus.

They then investigated whether SARS-CoV-2 could enter cells through 48 of these 80 ACE2 receptors. Scientists have chosen to focus on species that are in close contact with humans, used in medical research, or endangered. We manipulated human lung cells to express various ACE2 receptors and tested the ability of the virus to bind to the receptors and invade and infect cells.

Forty-four of the 48 species are infected with Covid-19, including apes, baboons, macaques, rabbits, ferrets, minks, pigs, sheep, cows, horses, dogs, cats, and even some marine mammals. I found it easy.

However, these results are not definitive. Researchers have focused on only one aspect of infection: the interaction of ACE2 with the SARS-CoV-2 peplomer. The sequence of ACE2 is “the most important genetic determinant of the host range,” Ding said. However, he adds, “most importantly, that doesn’t mean it’s all”, and viruses or other components of the host cell can be involved in the infection.

It’s not definitive, but the results seem to reflect reality. Ferrets, minks, cats, dogs and gorillas are already infected with Covid-19. Ding and his colleagues write that there is an urgent need to know which animals are susceptible to Covid-19. These animals act as virus reservoirs and may lead to future outbreaks.

“Animals that can function as reservoirs live in a density sufficient to spread the virus among them,” said Santini, who was not involved in Din’s research.

Once the virus has settled in an animal population, it can change as it replicates. This offers the potential to infect humans with new variants if the animal is in direct or indirect contact with humans. While such mutants may have harmless mutations, a concern among scientists is that new mutants that weaken the vaccine may emerge.

Fortunately, this concern hasn’t been realized yet, but unlike animals, mink, Has appeared. In the spring of 2020, farmed mink was exposed to infected humans in Denmark, and from June 2020, people associated with mink plantations began to test positive for new mink-related variants. Fortunately, there were no adverse mutations in the variant. And given that farmed mink live in controlled environments, farms and them, Can contain the outbreak..

However, in wild populations, the virus can spread unchecked. Fortunately, The first wild animal to test positive It was also a mink, but it’s not a very sociable creature. “Wild minks, they are lonely animals,” Santini said. However, virus-sensitive animals that live in large groups can infect each other with the virus.

“Targeted surveillance of those animals that know you are in contact with humans … would be wise,” Santini said. This allows scientists to track changes in the virus and prevent animal groups from becoming reservoirs. Knowing which animals are susceptible to infection is one thing, but “just by doing extensive monitoring to look for infections, you can actually see which animals are infected,” Santini said. I have.