Northern Ireland Special School undergoes rapid Covid inspection

Education officials have confirmed that rapid Covid testing will be introduced in all special schools in Northern Ireland.

The test will continue until the end of June, following a successful pilot plan implemented at five schools from the beginning of February.

The non-invasive saliva-based LAMP (loop-mediated isothermal amplification) test is designed to detect asymptomatic and presymptomatic cases so that they can be isolated as soon as possible with contact, reducing the risk of Covid infection. I will. -19 at school.

The program is sponsored by the Ministry of Public Health and the Ministry of Education, and the Department of Education (EA) and the Department of Public Health (PHA) are working with Queen’s University in Belfast to provide test programs to all special schools.





A group of principals of the Special Needs Education Leadership Group co-designed the program and represented the school’s view of the program management structure.

Dr. Joan McLean, a PHA public health consultant, said the sacrifices made during the blockade are now making a difference and plans will arrive when infection rates drop significantly.

“There are many reasons for hope that it is combined with the deployment of vaccination programs, but in order for us to have a better time, we have to test and follow public health advice. It’s just as important, “she said.

“Expansion of tests throughout the special school will help find presymptomatic and asymptomatic cases. Then isolate at home to reduce the risk of epidemics at school and protect others. I can advise you. “

Vaccines provide excellent personal protection from the virus, but because no vaccine is 100% effective, some vaccinated individuals may remain vulnerable, so vaccination Regular testing remains important as the deployment continues.

“In addition, vaccines may prevent people from getting sick, but vaccinated people are still infected and can spread without realizing they have it. Yes. By finding and quarantining people who test positive in a timely manner, we can quickly provide advice and support to these people and those who may have come into contact with them.

“Regular testing is an additional measure to reduce the spread of Covid-19. It does not replace all other measures being taken to reduce infection,” continued Dr. McClean.

“Covid-19 remains a threat and everyone needs to play their part to stop the spread of the virus. Stay home, reduce contacts, stay socially distant when possible, and regularly Wash your hands, cover your face as needed, and be tested if you still have coronavirus symptoms even if you participate in a regular testing program.

“If you receive a positive test result, or if you are identified as a close contact for a confirmed case, you will be contacted by PHA’s Contact Tracking Service and will need to be quarantined.

“The advice is simple, but there’s a reason — to help keep us and the people around us safe. Don’t take unnecessary risks, use common sense, yourself, your loved ones, and Take every step to protect the community. “

The plan is voluntary, but all staff and students are encouraged to participate, said Kim Scott, assistant director of the Department of Education.

“In special schools, the ratio of teachers to students is high and the social distance cannot be maintained due to the professional and practical support that students need. Weekly rapid examinations keep the special school open. It will be an important tool for it to work effectively for the rest of the school year.

“This program gives special school staff confidence in providing face-to-face education and improving student attendance,” she said.

“The benefits that children and families get from special schools are very important.

“There are a variety of treatments available only at school to support children’s access to education. Regular school attendance is also a protective factor for many children.”

Many special schools throughout Northern Ireland operate part-time to ensure the safety of staff and students. Despite the department’s guidance, it should remain open for students to attend.

How the test works

Special Needs Education children and adolescents have a variety of complex needs, so a non-invasive saliva-based test called LAMP (loop-mediated isothermal amplification) is used.

This test is very effective in identifying positive Covid-19 cases, even in asymptomatic cases, with results in hours.

How the test process works:

• Students will receive a test kit consisting of a sample container with a barcode and two clear plastic bags.

• Students spit a small amount of saliva into a container, and parents put the container in two bags.

• Some students may also find it difficult to provide saliva samples this way, so a small pipette is also provided. It can be used to collect a small amount of saliva from the inside of the cheek.

• Samples will be taken back to school on the designated test date. It will then be shipped by EA to the laboratory at QUB Pharmacy University. Test samples can only be identified by barcode.

• If the test is negative, the school will notify you weekly that Covid-19 was not detected in the test results.

• If the test is positive, the school principal will contact you. You and your close contacts must be self-quarantined for 10 days and your details will be passed to the PHA Contact Tracking Service. This is the standard process for positive Covid-19 cases.

