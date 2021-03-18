Why are the more contagious variants of COVID-19 as worrisome as the more deadly variants?

New variants of the new coronavirus are emerging around the world. Some are more contagious and potentially deadly. And the more contagious version of the virus can actually cause more deaths than the more mortal version.

More contagious virus

Without control, infected individuals average COVID-19 to infect a few other people. The average number of people infected with an individual is expressed in R0 or basic reproduction number. As long as R0 is greater than 1, the number of infected people is likely to increase exponentially, and even if the number of infections is low, the number of cases can be high. According to the Centers for Disease Control and PreventionThe current best estimate of the number of new coronavirus reproductions is 2.5. If the new variant increases this number by 50%, it means that on average one person will infect four people.

The first two coronavirus variants detected in California can be about 20% more contagious. Early studies that have not yet been peer-reviewed.. The CDC classifies these variants as “subspecies of concern.” Of the more than 2,000 samples collected in California, the prevalence of one of the variants increased by more than 0% to more than 50% from September to late January last year. Studies that have not yet been peer-reviewed.

A SARS-CoV-2 variant called B.1.1.7. First detected in the UK, Also considered more contagious. According to some estimates, Variants can be up to 70% more infectious than previously circulating viral forms. It has already been detected in more than 30 countries. In the United States, the infection rate of variants can be 35% to 45% higher than that of common strains. According to a study that has not yet been published.. The CDC forecasts B.1.1.7 by the end of March or early April. Will be the predominant variant In the United States

The first mutant detected in South Africa, known as 501.V2, was Potentially make it more contagious than about 50%.. It has already spread to more than 20 countries.

Below is a 50% increase in fertility, how 1,000 cases increase in 30 days, and how that affects mortality. This is a theoretical calculation.

Deadly virus

Mortality rates for all infected individuals are expressed in terms of infection mortality rate (IFR). CDC 0.65% IFR..

The B.1.1.7 variant is very likely to cause more serious illness, Linked to 55% higher mortality At the same time compared to other strains in the UK.

So far, there is no evidence that the first subspecies detected in South Africa causes more serious illness.

Below is how mortality increases in 30 days if the case fatality rate has increased by 50% but the number of reproductions remains the same. The transmission rate does not change, so the total number of cases is equal in both scenarios.

Higher transmission means more death

According to epidemiologists, Higher communication is just as big a concern Higher mortality rate. As the number of cases increases, so does the number of hospitalizations and deaths. Also, the more the virus spreads, the more likely it is to mutate and lead to new variants.

Comparisons with increased infection and increased mortality show that they are more contagious. Variant is possible Eventually it will cause even more deaths.

However, this is just an estimate. Regeneration rates are not uniform and may vary from region to region.Keep social distance, disinfect hands, wear masks Helps limit spread Of viruses and future mutations.

How fast does a case grow when the infection rate is high?Look for yourself

Drag the circle on the slider below to see how changes in reproduction and case fatality rates affect total cases and mortality. This is a theoretical calculation.

Mutations that increase the infection rate of coronavirus and evade the immune system are extremely rare. Studies published in the journal Science.. However, as soon as a variant becomes advantageous, it can become more common within the population. Some studies show In some immunocompromised people, the virus lasts for more than 8 months, giving it time to accumulate mutations.

Contribution: Mitchell Thorson And Janny Haseman