The deployment of the Manitowock coronavirus vaccine extends to high-risk individuals





Manitowoc-Next week, people in high-risk health conditions with severe COVID-19 can be booked with the Manitowoc County Health Department to be vaccinated against the virus. The ministry said in a news release Wednesday that it is expected to be the final gateway standard to be added before the COVID-19 vaccine is generally available on May 1. Eligible high-risk conditions include: Asthma (moderate to severe);

cancer;

Cerebrovascular accident (affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain);

Chronic kidney disease;

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease);

Cystic fibrosis;

Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes;

Down’s syndrome;

Heart disease such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathy;

High blood pressure or high blood pressure;

Immunodeficiency due to solid organ transplantation, blood or bone marrow transplantation, immunodeficiency, HIV, the use of corticosteroids, or the use of other immunopotentiators (weakened immune system).

Liver disease;

Neurological conditions such as intellectual disability and dementia;

Obesity (body mass index) [BMI] 30-39 kg / m2);

Overweight (BMI 25-29 kg / m2);

pregnancy;

Pulmonary fibrosis (damage or scarring of lung tissue);

Severe obesity (BMI 40 kg / m2 or more);

Sickle cell disease; or

Thalassemia (a type of blood group disease). The Ministry of Health said that people who do not have any of these conditions, but whose doctors say they are at high risk for COVID-19, are also allowed to schedule appointments. The vaccine is free. “We are very pleased to be able to start vaccination of this next group of people,” Manitowoc County Health Officer Stephanie Lambert said in a news release. “Since March last year, many high-risk individuals have been at home. This is a great opportunity for them to protect themselves from severe illness, and therefore soon to some extent in their lives. You can resume normality. “ According to the Ministry of Health, vaccine supply is expected to be high, although supply has increased significantly from the previous month. It encourages the public to practice patience when promises become available. A list of local COVID-19 vaccine providers can also be found on the COVID-19 Vaccine Reservation tab on the Health Department website. Approximately 30,000 vaccines have been administered in Manitowoc County, and 23% of Manitowoc residents have been vaccinated at least once, the Ministry of Health said Wednesday. According to the Ministry of Health, about 70% of adults over the age of 65 are vaccinated. Manitowoc County plans to give 300 second doses and 500 first doses next week. Relation: Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccine FAQ Relation: Track COVIDs and Vaccines in Wisconsin: View up-to-date data on cases, mortality, and dosage People can book vaccines on the Manitowoc County Health Department website (https://www.co.manitowoc.wi.us/departments/health-department/covid-19-information/covid-19-vaccine) , You can sign up for vaccine notifications. -Overview/. If you do not have the Internet, you can call the Health Department (920-683-4155) to add it to your reservation waiting list. As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 7,299 virus-positive cases in Manitowoc County, with 67 deaths associated with the virus. As of Wednesday, the 7-day average of new cases in the county was 3.1. Please contact Brandon Reid (920-686-2984 or [email protected]). Follow him on Twitter @breidHTRNews. Top local headlines:

