Health
Eating a late breakfast may increase your risk of type 2 diabetes
- In a new study, eating before 8:30 am was associated with lower blood sugar and insulin resistance.
- This supports previous evidence that breakfast is beneficial to metabolic health.
- A balanced breakfast includes protein, healthy fats, and fiber from all raw foods.
New studies suggest that early birds not only get worms, but also improve blood sugar levels.
Early morning diet is associated with reduced insulin resistance and reduced risk of type 2
Diabetes mellitus
, According to a survey published at ENDO 2021 Endocrine Society It was held from March 20th to 23rd.
Although these findings were part of a study of fasting, researchers found that early breakfast would be beneficial even if you weren’t fasting.
Dr. Marriam Ali, a senior researcher at Northwestern University, said: “People who start eating early in the day have low blood sugar levels, regardless of whether they limit their diet to less than 10 hours a day. We found that insulin resistance was low. ” The University of Chicago said in a press release.
Intermittent fasting can worsen metabolism, but breakfast can help
Ali and her team National Survey on Health and Nutrition See if they can find patterns between meal timing and blood sugar and insulin levels.
They found that intermittent fasting, or a limited time frame of 10 hours or less daily, was associated with higher insulin resistance. This means that fasted people were less responsive to insulin, the hormone that regulates blood sugar levels.Insulin resistance is a risk factor for developing
Type 2 diabetes
..These findings are in contrast to previous studies that showed that fasting may improve. Insulin sensitivity And Blood sugar control..
However, with or without fasting, insulin resistance levels were lower when the first meal was eaten before 8:30 am.
And while fasting didn’t seem to be important to blood sugar, an early breakfast was important. People who ate before 8:30 am also had low blood sugar levels, suggesting that the morning meal has a high overall metabolic effect.
“These findings suggest that timing is more strongly associated with metabolic measurements than duration and supports early dietary strategies,” Ali said in a press release.
A delicious breakfast supports healthy weight and stable energy, evidence suggests
Breakfast isn’t necessarily the most important meal of the day, but it can make it easier to keep your energy stable all day long, says Bonnie Taub Dicks, Registered nutritionist and nutritionist And the author Read it before you eat it — take you from the label to the table..
Girlfriend I told the insider before She is a fan of breakfast and encourages people to start the day with the following combinations protein, Healthy fats, and fiber from all raw foods. Some examples include yogurt with fruits and nuts, or eggs with vegetables and whole grain toast.
Studies show that a delicious breakfast helps maintain Healthy weight Improves performance school, work, Or At the gym..
According to Taub-Dix, the biggest mistake people make is trying to scoop up their morning meal by just relying on it. Coffee Convenient processed foods (which can disturb blood sugar levels) or donuts.
“A lot of people get muffins and pastries, but they don’t really satisfy you,” Taubdix said. “By noon you may find yourself holding your head on your desk.”
