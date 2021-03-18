Health
COVID-19 mortality rate for people in prison is three times higher than for civilians
According to a team of UCL-led researchers, people in prison are at increased risk of COVID-19, mortality is more than three times that of the general population, and should be a vaccine priority.
In the article published today Lancet Respiratory MedicineThe research team revealed that there were 121 deaths associated with COVID-19 between people in prisons in England and Wales between March 2020 and February 2021. environment. This is despite extensive physical distance measurements, such as prisons trapping many prisoners in cells 23 hours a day.
In addition to death, cases of the virus are significantly higher in prisons. During the first wave of the pandemic, there were 7.6 confirmed COVID-19 cases per 1,000 in prisons in England and Wales, compared to 4.9 per 1,000 in the general population. In addition, the research team reported that 85% of prison or youth custody service sites reported cases in January 2021 alone, during which time a total of more than 4,000 new cases were reported. Some of these outbreaks include hundreds of cases, and areas including prisons often have the highest overall proportion of COVID-19 in the United Kingdom.
The lead author of this study, Dr. Isobel Braithwaite (UCL Institute of Health Informatics), said: General population, And we argue that both they and prison staff should be given high priority in the deployment of vaccines. This was recently agreed for those who are experiencing homelessness who are also facing high risk.
“We believe that current methods of restricting regimes are not sufficient to adequately protect people, and a systematic” all-prison “approach to vaccination prevents further outbreaks and results in overall prison deaths. Is the key to reducing. “
Researchers emphasize that facilities such as prisons are usually at high risk of developing infectious diseases due to inconsistent access to laundry and toilet facilities. In addition to the high risk of infection, the team emphasizes that people in prison often have other risk factors that increase the likelihood of underlying health problems or serious illness. Although limited studies, the authors found that hypertension and asthma are common among prisoners, many have a history of smoking, and increase the risk of COVID-19 through multiple pathways. States to have found it.
Not only the prisoners themselves, but also prison staff are affected by COVID-19. Researchers emphasized that the Prison Officers Association recently revealed that by mid-January 2021, there were 20 deaths among staff and 4,800 were absent at the time. There is.
Currently, prisoners are being offered the COVID-19 vaccine in line with common UK prioritization criteria based on age and presence of long-term condition. However, it can be difficult for teams to identify eligible people in prison, both in prison and in front of prison, due to lack of previous health information and limited interaction with medical services. It states that there is. Therefore, many people in prison are considered low priority by default, even though they are at a much higher risk of dying in a pandemic.
According to a recent study by peer support organization Empowering People: Inspiring Change (EP: IC), four out of five people in prison will accept the vaccine if it is provided. Many respondents also commented that prisoners and staff should be vaccinated at the same time.
Dr. Jake Hard, co-author and chair of the Royal College of General Practician Safe Environment Group, said: — And isn’t it happening fast enough to protect people in prison? Prison staff..The whole simultaneous vaccination prison Population, including staff, is essential and can help alleviate distrust, increase uptake, and speed recovery. Changes in approach are urgently needed to prevent further outbreaks in prisons and to prevent the unacceptably high mortality rates found in our study from continuing. ”
High COVID-19 mortality in prisons in England and Wales, and the need for early vaccination. Lancet Respiratory Medicine, doi.org/10.1016/S2213-2600 (21) 00137-5
Provided by
University of London
Quote: The COVID-19 mortality rate of people in prison is three times that of the general public (March 18, 2021), March 18, 2021 https://medicalxpress.com/news/2021-03-covid- Obtained from death-people-prison-higher. html
This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except for fair transactions for personal investigation or research purposes. The content is provided for informational purposes only.
