CDC analysis found that most people receive a second COVID-19 shot on time

Of the three COVID-19 vaccines approved, the Pfizer vaccine and the BioNTech and Moderna vaccines both need to be given twice. The recommended dosing intervals are different: Pfizer dosing intervals are 21 days and Moderna dosing intervals are 28 days. However, the CDC reports that if there is an unavoidable delay, the dosing interval can be up to 42 days.

According to a new analysis by the CDC, 88% of adults who received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and had enough time to receive the second dose completed the double dose series.

Researchers received the first dose between December 14, 2020 and February 14, 2021, and by February 20, 2021, about 40.5 million COVIDs whose doses were reported to the CDC- Two analyzes of 19 vaccination data were performed. First analysis Determined if the person who received the first dose received the second dose, and the second analysis determined whether the second dose was received within the recommended time frame.

According to their findings, 88% completed the series and 8.6% did not receive a second dose, but were still acceptable. Of all those who completed both doses, 95.6% received a second dose within the recommended time frame. In addition, 3.4% missed the second dose, exceeding the acceptable 42-day interval.

Researchers have found differences in jurisdiction and demographics between those who did not receive the second dose on time or at all. In the first analysis, the percentage of those who missed the second dose was highest among non-Hispanic Native Americans or Alaska Natives (5.1%) and 16-44 years (4%). In the second analysis, 95.6% of the approximately 14.2 million people who received the second dose were given within the recommended intervals, with inter-jurisdiction rates ranging from 79% to 99.9%.

When considering the age group, researchers found that the series was the least complete among older people. The CDC reports that the findings are similar to the results of the first national analysis, but the group is least likely to miss a second dose. Most of what was included was within the permissible interval of the second dose.

The authors of the study stated that the groups eligible for vaccination during the study period are the groups most likely to be vaccinated at home or at work, including health care workers and residents of care facilities. It was. This may have facilitated compliance with the recommended schedule, and research shows that compliance may decline as priority groups grow.

Based on these various rates, researchers, healthcare professionals and public health authorities have a series of vaccinations, including scheduling a second appointment for initial administration and sending reminders for a second visit. He said that potential barriers to completing the process need to be identified and addressed.

reference

Completion of the second vaccination of the COVID-19 vaccine and the interval between the first and second vaccinations of the vaccinated person-US, December 14, 2020-February 14, 2021. CDC; March 15, 2021. https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/70/wr/mm7011e2.htm?s_cid=mm7011e2_w.. Accessed on March 16, 2021.