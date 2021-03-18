According to experts, the decline in cases of COVID-19 appears to be stagnant, and there is concern that the variant may be functioning.

“Suspect B.1.1.7 is now really starting to work,” Jha wrote. “And the state is opening up. This is a problem.”

Nicolas Reich, a professor at the University of Massachusetts and co-creating a pandemic ensemble model with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, made a similar statement. “For the first time in a while, I’m actively concerned about the new trend, and I’m more concerned that it’s probably not getting the attention it deserves,” he said.

“Not only are data anomalies, but what is already happening in much of Europe is actually taking hold and beginning to take place in some parts of the United States,” he said in an email. He said that in some states the plateau has turned into an increase, pointing to Michigan and New Jersey as examples.

he Tweet on wednesday Cases and hospitalization trends in Michigan are “bad,” he said, with his lab predicting that they have been on the rise for at least two weeks.

In Massachusetts, the 7-day average of reported cases peaked in the first half of January and then declined sharply until the last week of February. Since then, it has reached a plateau, rising slightly over the past week or so and moving up and down. Levels remain higher than the lowest reached last summer.

“Although limited data are available on the prevalence of mutant strains, the available data suggest that in many places one or more mutant strains are trying to defeat the predominant strain. It seems to be doing, “Reich said in e. -Mail. “This is a concern. For me, these next four to six weeks are very vigilant and a very important step to stay vigilant while continuing to shoot. Suggests. “

“Yes, you have to worry,” he said.

Dr. Eric Topol, a professor of molecular medicine at the Scripps Research Institute in San Diego, said in a tweet Wednesday that Minnesota and Georgia are two other states to watch.

Dr. Thomas Frieden, a former director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said in a tweet Thursday that he was worried about the fourth surge in the United States. (For Massachusetts, this will be the third surge since the state took control of the virus last summer.)

National-level public health officials warn about mutations because of concerns that they may spread faster, cause more serious illnesses, do not respond to treatments or vaccines, or may have a combination of these attributes. doing. According to the CDC, the B.1.1.7 variant is thought to spread more easily and quickly, and some studies suggest that it causes more serious illness.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Biden’s chief medical adviser on pandemics, warned Wednesday that variants continue to threaten the decline in cases and the development of immunization of the population. “We are cautiously optimistic about the future, but we know that many challenges remain,” Forch said in a statement prepared prior to Wednesday’s parliamentary hearing. “Increased viral infections can reverse our progress,” CDC director Rochelle Walensky said in her statement.

Jha said in a tweet that the number of cases decreased in all US states a month ago, but now there are 15 more cases than two weeks ago, and 19 states are higher in the same period. It shows the positive rate.

Ja said he was back in the spot even when he was hospitalized.

“Not surprisingly, B.1.1.7-probably about 40% of US infectious diseases today,” Jha tweeted. “The approximately 20,000 infections identified today mean that it is likely due to B.1.1.7. It will be the dominant variant in the next few weeks. So what’s the problem? Is it? “

He suggested looking at the Europeans across the pond to gain insight into what the varieties could do here.

As the varieties became dominant in European countries, Jha went on to say, “We tended to see a huge surge in cases, hospitalizations and deaths, so are we having a big problem?”

Not always, but Jha tweeted.

He said the United States has two options for avoiding a similar fate. Continue vaccination of people “and quickly” and maintain pandemic-related restrictions for a few more weeks.

“We’re doing the first thing, not the second,” Jha tweeted. “All high-risk people should be able to get the vaccine between mid-April and late April. It’s very close. All infections that kill someone today are vaccinated. [next] several weeks. Therefore, public health restrictions need to be maintained for a little longer. “

In short, Jha said he maintained the requirements for indoor masks, has not yet returned to full restaurants and bars, and has not reduced testing.

“And it definitely adds the urgency to vaccinate all high-risk people, the elderly, those with chronic illnesses, as soon as possible,” Jha tweeted.

The bottom line is that the country is still at high levels of infection.

“Are you sure there will be more cases? No, but I’m worried,” Jha tweeted. “Let’s finish vaccination of high-risk people. Next, smartly mitigate public health measures. It will allow us to enjoy what should be a great summer.”

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker said in an extensive interview Wednesday that he was vaccinated in relation to a state that would completely vaccinate one million people and federal authorities predicting a significant increase in vaccine supply. He said he was more and more confident that he could achieve these goals. By July 4, 4 million adults.

“We did a pretty decent run [vaccination] Despite previous programs Bump on the way“Baker said. “We will continue to work as aggressively as possible to get more people vaccinated as soon as possible from now on … and summer.”

Globe staff Ryan Huddle contributed to this report. Materials from the previous Globe Story and Globe Wire Service were used.

Travis Andersen can be reached at [email protected].. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe..Martin Finne Cane can be reached at [email protected]..