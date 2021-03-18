Studies show that parents and children of virtual learning suffered more stress





Parents and children who attended school directly in the fall reported significantly less stress and anxiety than those who studied online or in a combined environment, a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows. The· Report released on ThursdayReported that both parents and children, who learned primarily through virtual means, reported worse results in 11 of the 17 indicators of stress and physical and mental health than parents and children who learned primarily in the same range. I found. “These findings show that virtual instruction can pose more risks than face-to-face instruction associated with the mental and emotional health of children and parents and some health-supporting behaviors such as engaging in physical activity. It suggests that it is sexual, “the author writes in the CDC morbidity and mortality weekly report. A study of 1,290 parents with school-aged children found that virtual-only learners had twice as much physical activity and spent outdoors as learners who were learning directly. It turns out that it is likely. Parents of virtual learners tended to say that their children’s physical and mental health had deteriorated. 70% of parents of children who learned directly reported that they spend less time with friends. In response, 86% of virtual learners said their parents spend less time with their friends. Parents also reported more stressors in their lives. Parents of virtual learners were more likely to report that they had lost their jobs, experienced emotional distress, and even had sleep disorders. This report comes from school districts across the country struggling to return to face-to-face learning and teachers getting priority to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. Experts are concerned that lack of face-to-face learning can cause problems that go far beyond losing the opportunity to learn. Health officials said the dramatic reduction in reports of domestic violence in the first weeks and months of the pandemic was not a promising sign, but that school teachers and counselors were unable to observe students directly. I saw it as a sign of concern. Reports of youth suicides are on the rise, but data that shed light on those deaths will be released in the coming months and years. “Schools are central to supporting children and families, providing opportunities to engage in activities that support not only education, but also healthy development and access to social, mental and physical health services. The author wrote.

..





