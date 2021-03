McMaster spends $ 5 million on federal funding to research vaccines in long-term care-Hamilton

Researchers at McMaster University will undertake a large-scale study with $ 5 million in federal support to determine the effectiveness of vaccination in nursing homes. COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) (# If there is no character limit, add parentheses when it first appears Pandemic. The study is a partnership with the St. Joseph Health and Health Sciences North Research Institute, a home in Schlegel Village, Ontario, and will involve more than 2,000 residents, staff, and caregiver visitors each year. .. read more: Isolate Noise from Signals — How to Investigate “Adverse Reactions” to COVID-19 Vaccine “”They help us by providing saliva samples, so we can track and understand how infections are invading these facilities and perhaps even prevent some of those infections. ” Said immunologist and professor Dawn Bowdish in the release. According to Bowdish, Canada is the number one country in the world in terms of long-term care deaths. The story continues under the ad









According to researchers, 70% of COVID-19 deaths in the county occur in long-term care facilities and long-term care facilities. Trend story US Sends 1.5 Million AstraZeneca Vaccines to Canada: Report

Canada asks US for help with COVID-19 vaccine, White House confirms This probe is intended to determine which elements of a long-term care facility may be associated with an outbreak and whether previously infected homes may occur in the future. “So The comprehensive goal of this study is to involve all these complex factors affecting outbreaks, infectious disease infections, serious illnesses, and death, “said the epidemiologist. Principal Investigator Andrew Costa said. read more: Vaccines provide a “glitter of hope” to Quebec’s care homes, but life is slow to return to normal Researchers are expected to leverage the expertise of many other scientific partners, including the Ontario Ministry of Health and Public Health. The story continues under the ad Funding for the study comes from the COVID-19 Immune Task Force (CITF) in Canada. “COVID-19 has caused enormous damage to older people. Such research is needed to better protect them in the future,” said Alison McGear, a member of the CITF Leadership Group. .. “We encourage teams to work with governments, public health authorities, operators of major long-term care facilities, and others who can use the findings to do so quickly. This study does that. I will. “ View link »





© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

