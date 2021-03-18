South African COVID-19 variant re-discovered in Santa Clara County





Anxious South African strains of the COVID-19 virus, which appear to be more contagious and more resistant to some vaccines, have resurfaced in Santa Clara County. Unlike the first case detected in February, this new case is believed to be due to a community infection rather than a travel-related one. Details are not provided. “This latest incident confirms that we are infected with the community and reminds us to stay vigilant during this pandemic,” said Santa Clara County Health Officer. Dr. Saracody, director of public health, says. Said in a statement.. “Given national trends, we’ve run under the assumption that these variants circulate at some level in our community,” she said. This is the fourth case reported in California. In February, authorities announced the detection of a case in Santa Clara County, an adult who traveled abroad but quarantined after showing symptoms. Another February incident was reported in Alameda County. Authorities have not reported the source of the fourth case. South African variants can evade the Astra Zenca vaccine, but the other two vaccines produced by Moderna and Johnson & Johnson provide some protection. However, despite its dangers, this South African variant has not built much foothold in the United States. Only 142 cases were first detected in the United States in South Carolina in January in 25 states. In contrast, two other strains, one that emerged in California and one that was imported from the United Kingdom, are causing greater concern. The so-called West Coast strain is estimated to be 20% more contagious than the original circulating form. The other is imported from the United Kingdom and is considered to be 50% more contagious. South African variants are also thought to be about 50% more contagious. There were 6,628 cases of West Coast strains in California. As of mid-February, it accounted for more than half of all samples sequenced in California, more than one-third of Nevada samples, and one-quarter of Arizona samples. This week, the CDC declared the homemade strain a “variant of concern” because of its susceptibility to infection and its ability to slow down the body’s immune response. There were 375 cases of California variants from the United Kingdom. But it is skyrocketing elsewhere. It has been found in all 50 states and the District of Columbia and will be a major subspecies of the country. In Santa Clara County, 15 cases have been associated with this British variant. Last Saturday, California reported the first case of a dangerous variant from Brazil. It is unknown how a male patient in San Bernardino County was infected. This strain differs from other Brazilian variants found in the Bay Area but considered low risk. Health officials warn that the true level of community expansion associated with these mutants is unknown, as current genomic sequencing functions can only sequence a small proportion of positive cases. In a statement, Dr. George Han, Deputy Health Officer of Santa Clara County, said, “To protect ourselves and our loved ones, despite the widespread use of these variants in our community. The best tools are familiar to us and are currently available. “ “Wear a mask, stay away from others, and avoid gatherings, especially indoors,” he said. “And get the vaccine when it’s your turn.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos