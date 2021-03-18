Middlesex-London reports 28 new COVID-19 cases

Daily COVID-19 cases in the London area approached 30 on Thursday.

The Middlesex London Health Unit has recorded 28 new infections in the last 24 hours, up from 19 on Wednesday and 22 on Tuesday. Of the last nine days, only three times the number of days has fallen below the 20 case mark.

The total number of cases in the region since the outbreak of the pandemic is now 6,506, with 6,156 resolved and 185 dead. No deaths have occurred in the city or county since March 8.

Currently, there are 165 active cases in the area.

The outbreak continues in one unit of five local geriatric facilities, two schools, and a university hospital.

The Thames Valley School Board has confirmed two previously reported incidents at Sir Arthur Curry Public in London, and the University of West London is now identified as a variant of concern. Further testing has been done to see which variants they are. Both schools remain open.

A third mass vaccination clinic was opened on Thursday, boosting efforts to vaccinate local residents with the virus. The North London Optimist Community Center site will be able to manage 2,000 shots per day at full capacity. The other two vaccination clinics in the area are located at the Western Fair District Agriplex and Karadoc Community Center in Montana. bridge.

The daily cases recorded in Elgin and Oxford County increased slightly on Thursday. Southwestern Public Health reported five new infections, one more than the previous day, for a total of 2,658 cases. The death toll remained unchanged at 67, with no additional deaths reported since 20 February. According to the health unit, the total number of cases resolved in the county is 2,519, leaving 72 known active cases.

In the state, the number of new cases remained above 1,500 for the second consecutive day.

Public health officials recorded 1,553 new infections across the state on Thursday. This is an increase from 1,508 on Wednesday and 1,074 on Tuesday.

The areas with the latest cases were 404 in Toronto, 294 in Peel, and 176 in the York area.

According to the state’s daily epidemiological summary, virus variants continue to grow in Ontario, with 639 cases found in the last 24 hours. The number of confirmed cases of the British variant known as B.1.1.7 reached 1,136. The number of cases confirmed by the South African subspecies B.1.351 test was 47, and there are a total of 35 cases of the Brazilian subspecies P.1.

The total number of cases in the state since the pandemic began is currently 323,509.

Fifteen deaths have been reported since Wednesday, increasing the state’s death to 7,202.

The Ontario hospital has 730 COVID-19 patients. Of them, 304 are in the intensive care unit and 186 are on the ventilator.

The number of resolved cases has increased to 303,493. Currently, there are 12,814 known viral activity cases in Ontario.

Over the last 24 hours, over 58,500 COVID-19 tests have been processed. The current positive rate in Ontario is 3.1 percent.

Public health officials say more than 1.3 million vaccines have been given since Wednesday night. There are 292,269 people in Ontario who have received a second dose of a vaccine that is considered fully vaccinated.