Minnesota Receives 500,000 COVID-19 Cases and 2 Million Vaccinations | National

Minnesota Receives 500,000 COVID-19 Cases and 2 Million Vaccinations

2 hours ago

Minneapolis-Minnesota has reached two very different milestones in the COVID-19 pandemic, reporting that more than 500,000 people suffered from known infections and received more than 2 million vaccines on Thursday.

Notable numbers come from state health officials assessing a slight increase in COVID-19 activity in Minnesota, despite more than 23% of people vaccinated against infectious diseases. I am. This includes 77% of the elderly suffering from 89% of the 6,762 COVID-19 deaths in Minnesota. The total includes 6 deaths reported on Thursday.

“Hope is imminent,” Governor Tim Walz said in a statement on vaccine milestones, despite being quarantined until March 25 due to viral exposure.

“We look forward to celebrating these notable milestones at an ever-increasing pace this spring as vaccine supplies continue to grow,” he added.

The emergence of more infectious variants of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 appears to have contributed to some increase in pandemic activity despite the progress of vaccination. The positive rate of diagnostic tests dropped from a peak of 15.4% on November 9th to 3.3% on March 3rd and then rose to 4.1%.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 in Minnesota are also on the rise, with hospitals reporting that the number of cases requiring intensive care has doubled from 37 on March 6 to 74 on Wednesday. However, hospital numbers are below the peak of 399 COVID-19ICU admissions on December 1.

The latest weekly COVID-19 activity report from the Minnesota Department of Health showed a continuous increase in infectious diseases diagnosed among school children from kindergarten to high school. Over 600 infectious diseases were detected in students and staff from kindergarten to high school during the seven days leading up to March 13, with a weekly count of 400 for the week leading up to February 14.

Enhanced testing of kindergarten to high school students is somewhat responsible for the increase and detection of asymptomatic infections that may not have been otherwise detected. However, in the Minnesota 10-19 year old group, both test and positive rates are increasing, suggesting that viral infections are actually increasing.

All kindergarten to high school students are advised to take the test weekly, but young athletes are advised to take the test once a week or 3 days before the competition.

Severe COVID-19 remains rare among children and young adults. Of the 501,458 known infections across all age groups, 485,358 recovered until they were no longer considered a risk of transmission to others.

The total number of Minnesota infections includes only those detected by diagnostic tests. Health officials estimate that 20-30% of Minnesota have actually been infected in the past year, considering asymptomatic or untested cases. In other words, the actual number can be over 1.5 million.

The six deaths reported on Thursday included four people over the age of 65 and two residents of a long-term care facility.

Friday is the anniversary of Minnesota’s first COVID-19 death. This is an 88-year-old St. Paul resident who was in contact with a relative who traveled abroad.

Currently, vaccines are at high risk for severe COVID-19, so they are used by older people, caregivers, and healthcare professionals, educators, and non-elderly people with certain basic health conditions and high-risk occupations. It is prioritized.

State counts include 1,303,210 people who received shots and 764,275 who completed either a series of two doses of Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines or a single dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

