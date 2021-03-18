Mosquitoes may increase as climate change causes more floods: research

Floods will increase the population of Aedes aegypti, according to a new study in Kenya.

This could mean an increase in the incidence of mosquito-borne diseases such as dengue over the next few years, as climate change and extreme weather events such as floods are expected to be more frequent and intense.

Dengue already afflicts millions of people each year, most of them in tropical countries where Aedes aegypti breeds.

The new treatise did not find more mosquitoes leading to a greater risk of infection, but the link between larger mosquito populations and disease outbreaks requires further investigation, the authors said. ..

The· Aedes aegypti Mosquitoes with prickly legs with distinctive white spots are one of the most troublesome enemies of our species, capable of sucking blood and spreading dangerous diseases such as dengue fever.

Attempts to control the population have been largely unsuccessful, and now scientists are increasingly worried about yet another complexity: climate change.

The jury is still considering one particular aspect of this issue. How do frequent and heavy floods affect their population? All that additional water may promote mosquito breeding, New research from Kenya In the journal PLOS neglected tropical disease To tell.

Cameron Nosrat, lead author of the paper published on March 18, said:

During unusually rainy times, these mosquitoes lay their eggs in more freshwater pools, which can explain the population boom. However, several other studies have also shown that mosquito larvae grow only in standing water, so too much water can have a “wash-out” effect.

Dengue infection is caused by the flavivirus that infects women in humans A.. Aedes aegypti mosquito. In the last two decades alone, the number of cases of dengue has increased 15-fold, with millions of people suffering from the disease each year.

A.. Aedes aegypti It thrives in rainy tropical climates and cannot survive in cold climates. However, 2019 study To Nature Microbiology As global warming, mosquito habitats have been found to expand in Asia, Europe, North America and Australia. By 2080 paper It is estimated that 60% of the world’s population, or 6 billion, will be at risk for dengue fever.

Geography and Epidemiology at Oxford University.

The new analysis relied on Kenya’s NASA temperature and NOAA rainfall data from 2013 to early 2019.

Above-average temperatures are also associated with mosquito growth and disease outbreaks, but a new study found no association between the two. According to Noslat, mosquito populations may be explained by the fact that they are more sensitive to microclimate, but their data did not capture it.

“We looked at the surface temperature based on satellite data, which is definitely a limitation,” he said.

Another surprise was that there was no link between increased mosquito counts and the risk of infection.

Researchers collected medical data at four sites that the study focused on: Chulaimbo, Ukunda, Kisumu, and Msambweni. The first two are in Kenya’s urban environment and the other two are in rural areas. Analysis did not show a significant increase in dengue infection, even where mosquitoes experienced a population boom after an extreme rainfall episode.

“The authors have not discovered the actual changes in dengue transmission due to extreme events, but correctly point out that other factors related to human behavior are important in mitigating these effects. “I am,” said Messina.

The authors did not analyze which actions by the community protected them from infection, she said. “But this is an interesting study, and it raises some questions for future studies, especially if we can study an environment with a wider range of socio-economic characteristics,” she said.

Researchers argue that behavioral changes, such as being indoors in bad weather, can explain why infection rates did not increase when mosquito populations increased.

Climate models predict that Kenya’s average temperature will rise by 2.5 degrees Celsius (4.5 degrees Fahrenheit) between 2000 and 2050. Climate change is expected to result in more frequent and severe floods as rainfall becomes unpredictable.

There is solid evidence that public health is affected when average temperatures rise and the environment in which communities live changes. The modality of how that happens has not yet been clarified.

Noslat said they hope their research will help predict where these health effects will occur. This allows authorities to issue early warnings and better prepare their components in case of an outbreak of the disease. Even simple actions such as proper outdoor debris disposal and cleaning of potential breeding grounds during floods can help save lives.

(Banner image: Aedes aegypti. Image courtesy of Wikimedia Commons.)