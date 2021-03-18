New studies show that the COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective during pregnancy

The Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines provoke a strong immune response in pregnant and lactating women. This is comparable to other women of reproductive age.

The data is also vaccine It is equally safe for all women of reproductive age and may provide at least some protection to the foetation via the placenta and to the newborn via breast milk.

That said, the survey was posted to the preprint database on March 8th. medRxiv It has not been peer reviewed and contains a relatively small group of participants. A total of 131 vaccinated women participated in the study.84 of them are pregnant, 31 Breastfeeding And 16 non-pregnant women.For comparison, the authors of the study also analyzed stored blood samples from 37 women infected with COVID-19. pregnancy ..

“This is preliminary evidence … but from the results presented, the vaccine works well in pregnant and lactating women, is similar to non-pregnant women, and is superior to innate immunity. [immunity gained from catching the virus itself]”Dr. Dennis Jamison, chair of the Department of Gynecology and Obstetrics at Emory University School of Medicine, who was not involved in the study, said.

These results are consistent with the data presented in other preliminary studies and recent reports by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC monitors vaccine-related side effects via the v-safe smartphone app and Specific registry for pregnant people , Jamieson has been added.

Scientists suspected that the COVID-19 vaccine was safe and effective for pregnant and lactating people, but lacking solid data as these demographics were excluded from the vaccine trial. I did. Live Science previously reported .. The new study is an important “first step” in confirming the positive results scientists have come to expect, said Dr. Stephanie Go, an assistant professor of obstetrics and gynecology and reproductive science at the University of California, San Francisco. It was. Survey.

Good news so far

In a new study modern And Pfizer The vaccine was the only COVID-19 shot allowed for emergency use at the time of the study. Both vaccines contain mRNA, a type of genetic material that encodes instructions for cells to build proteins.

Once inside the body, mRNA directs cells to build peaplomers (structures that protrude from the coronavirus).The· Immune system Learn to recognize spikes and destroy attached viruses. After that, the mRNA is rapidly degraded and remains in the body for at most a few days. According to Horizon , European Commission research journal.

Not all COVID-19 vaccines use mRNA. For example Johnson & Johnson The shot contains a fixed common cold virus. Future studies will need to evaluate non-mRNA vaccines in pregnant people, but for now, new studies will provide tentative “good news” for Moderna and Pfizer shots, Jamieson said. I will.

Study participants provided blood samples again at the time of the first and second vaccinations, and 2-6 weeks after the second dose. Those who gave birth during the study also provided samples at the time of delivery.Researchers screened these blood samples for SARS-CoV-2 antibody Molecules that bind to Coronavirus Mark for destruction.

“A significantly higher level of SARS-CoV-2 antibody was observed in all vaccinated women compared to naturally infected pregnant women,” the study authors write.

Of the pregnant participants, 13 gave birth during the study period, and the study author was able to analyze 10 umbilical cord blood. All 10 umbilical cord samples contained vaccine-generated antibodies, suggesting that the immune defense against SARS-CoV-2 was inherited from the mother to the baby.

All of Breast milk Samples collected after vaccination were also tested for antibody positive. After the second shot, the type of antibody called immunoglobulin G or IgG increased significantly in the milk. At this time, it’s unclear how much protection these antibodies provide to newborns, or how long that protection lasts, but the study sets the starting point for the study, Gaw said.

All women in this study experienced similar types of side effects, including headaches, pain, and rashes at the injection site. They also experienced these side effects in similar proportions, whether pregnant, breastfeeding, or neither.

A subset of women in each group most commonly experienced fever and chills after the second vaccination. This includes about one-third of the pregnant group, emphasizing that those vaccinated during pregnancy need to monitor this side effect.

Fever, especially long-lived and high-grade fever, is associated with increased risk. abortion Said Go, a particular birth defect. Low-grade fever in early pregnancy poses the most significant risk, but “low-grade fever, especially short-lived fever, probably has little effect,” she said.

If a pregnant woman who has been vaccinated has a fever, “it is important to lower the temperature with acetaminophen,” Jamison said. She said she advised patients to take the drug only when they felt a fever, rather than taking acetaminophen before vaccination. Also, “it is important to remember that COVID can cause long-term fever,” so not being vaccinated carries its own risks.

Remaining questions

The new study suggests that the vaccine works well for pregnant women and lactating mothers, but the researchers did not investigate the potential risk to the foetation, the study’s authors write.

In theory, there is concern about whether mRNA from the vaccine could reach the placenta and cause tissue inflammation, Go said. Alternatively, she said, if mRNA crosses the placenta, it can trigger a fetal immune response. However, mRNA is degraded so quickly that it is unlikely that a meaningful amount will reach the placenta. Live Science previously reported .. In any case, Gaw and her colleagues plan to study postnatal inflammation in vaccinated mothers and babies to address this potential risk.

There is also the question of whether mRNA can pass through breast milk. Gaw and her colleagues conducted a small study of six vaccinated individuals and found no mRNA in breast milk.Study, posted on March 8 medRxiv , Not peer-reviewed, but suggests this shouldn’t be a problem.

Scientists also need to look to the future to determine if pregnancy results are similar between vaccinated and unvaccinated women, Jamieson said. ..

“CDC is rapidly collecting that information through v-safe,” she said. As of mid-March, more than 30,000 pregnant women received either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine and enrolled in v-safe. According to Medscape Medical News .. Of these, 275 had completed their pregnancy, and within that group, the incidence of complications such as miscarriage, stillbirth, and pre-eclampsia was not higher than that found in the general population.

“It was all very encouraging, but we need more information,” said Jamison.

In general, research suggests that pregnancy May increase the risk of severe COVID-19, ICU admission, ventilation needs, and death Virus , according to American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG). Given what we know so far, pregnant women at high risk of being exposed to the virus need to seriously consider vaccines, Go said.

This includes not only health care workers, but other essential workers and teachers, she said. However, if pregnant people can minimize the risk of COVID-19 exposure by keeping a physical distance, they can choose to wait for vaccination after more data are available. She said. Future research is also Pregnancy stage She added that it is best suited for vaccination, especially in terms of maximizing the protection of newborns.

