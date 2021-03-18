Health
The study found no association between the Covid-19 mRNA vaccine and cancer
Articles shared thousands of times on social media claim that studies from the well-known US Cancer Center have discovered that the Covid-19 mRNA vaccine may be associated with cancer. However, researchers haven’t looked at such vaccines, and the article misrepresents the actual findings of the study, says the center and medical experts.
“Medical Shocker: Sloan-Kettering scientists have discovered that mRNA inactivates tumor-suppressing proteins, which means they can promote cancer,” read the March 2, 2021 heading. I will. paper, This also appears in This site..
In this article, an “independent laboratory” will test the Covid-19 vaccine to see if these are cancer-causing inoculations and, when the series is complete, will cause cancer tumors in the vaccinated population. I am seeking.
Was published in Natural news, A website known for pushing for false claims forbidden In 2019, Facebook started using alternate URLs to circumvent detection. AFP fact check Vaccine ingredient And that Influenza vaccine..
At the bottom of the article is a link to 2018 Presentation From Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center regarding Survey..
Cancer Center spokeswoman Jeanne D’Agostino emailed AFP: “This article is categorically false, misrepresenting our findings and drawing false conclusions about vaccine risk. “.
Researchers have found that changes in a signaling molecule called messenger RNA can inactivate tumor-suppressing proteins, thereby promoting cancer, according to Sloan-Kettering’s announcement. We are identifying the cause of an unknown disease. “
The update emphasizes that “mRNA is a normal component of all cells and the specific vaccines described here are not involved in mRNA-based vaccines such as those developed for SARS-CoV-2.” Did. 19 illnesses.
is more than 7 percent At least one Canadian has been vaccinated with the Covid-19 vaccine, Total dose 116 million It is administered in the United States.
Some Covid-19 vaccines It has been administered worldwide or is being tested. December, Pfizer with mRNA technology-BioNTech shot America And Canada, continue Along Moderna RNA vaccine.
The mRNA shot is the first to use state-of-the-art messenger ribonucleic acid technology. different Then of the usual vaccine. Instead of building antibodies by confronting some of the weakened or deactivated forms of the virus in the immune system, we introduce a “blueprint” of peplomer proteins. Peplomers are part of the virus that the body can recognize and fight if they are encountered later.
Medical professionals, this study Published in Nature It had nothing to do with the mRNA vaccine developed to protect against the disease in August 2018, more than a year before the Covid-19 pandemic began.
Research content
Brian RichtyIn an email, an associate professor of pathology and molecular medicine at McMaster University said the Natural News article was “a completely misinterpretation of the scientific reports they refer to.”
To understand this study, he said, he first needed to understand the process of transcription, the way cells copy specific genes into messenger RNA (mRNA).
Messenger RNA is a type of RNA found in cells and is a single-strand molecule. Complementary to one of the DNA strands Of the gene Important role in protein synthesis, Allows the body to function. The “translation mechanism” binds to mRNA and reads its genetic code to make a specific protein.
Lichty explained that “in certain types of leukemia, this process disrupts the production of transcriptionally inaccurate mRNA,” according to the study. He explained that it may contribute to leukemia cells.
“The problem with cancer cells is transcriptional errors. The problem is not that” mRNA can cause cancer, “he said.
Paul HamelA professor of Department of Laboratory Medicine and Pathology at the University of Toronto, the Natural News article “completely misrepresents the remarkable findings published in the Nature paper.”
According to Sloan Kettering, the findings show that past DNA needs to be examined to understand the cause of cancer, and Hamel is a way for researchers to screen for genes that cause cancer in patients. He said he showed that there was a hole.
Not about mRNA vaccine
Both experts confirmed that this study did not support mRNA shots like Pfizer and Moderna.
According to Lichty, the findings “have nothing to do with the mRNA vaccines currently in use.”
“These vaccines are made up of mRNA synthesized at the production facility,” he added, adding that the mRNA has already been produced and is unlikely to cause transcriptional errors.
“It only encodes the coronavirus protein,” he said.
Hamel said the findings “have nothing to do with how RNA vaccines work or what the RNA in the vaccine actually does … what is described in the treatise and of these vaccines. It doesn’t really have anything to do with RNA. “
The mechanism of the mRNA vaccine is as follows.
AFP fact check Previously revealed Numerous false or misleading claims about the Covid-19 vaccine.
