Health

According to experts, a “covid arm” that leaves a red rash on the recipient of the Modena vaccine may be a “good” sign.

1 min ago

Rare side effects from moderna Coronavirus Vaccines may actually be a good sign, according to health experts.

Some recipients report experiencing a “covid arm.” This arm causes itching and swelling of the skin, which may be accompanied by red lumps and hives.

However, spots are a harmless reaction from the immune system to shots that disappear within a week.

In fact, Dr. Peter Chin Hong, a university medical professor and infectious disease specialist California, San Francisco says, such reactions indicate that your body is growing to prevent potential infections in the future.

Some patients report a rare side effect called the “COVID arm”. It manifests as red, swollen spots and is often painful to the touch after receiving the Moderna vaccine.

Health officials say the rash appears to be harmless and often disappears spontaneously within a few days with treatments such as ice and Tylenol.

Mr Chin Hong said the reaction should not be a source of concern, but rather a “celebration.”

“The first cause of the celebration is that the reaction you feel is that your immune system is functioning and ready to protect you,” he said.

“The second reason for the celebration is that it disappears and doesn’t really last long.”

The official term used by dermatologists and allergists to describe side effects is “delayed skin hypersensitivity.”

Skin means affecting the skin, and hypersensitivity means an unwanted reaction that is produced by the immune system and is usually delayed because it occurs days after the shot is given.

One infectious disease specialist said side effects (pictured) are a good sign because the immune system is elevated and trained to fight infections.

The rash is usually red and swollen, can be painful to the touch, and always appears on the vaccinated arm.

Such reactions are also seen in people who have been vaccinated with the tetanus vaccine, varicella vaccine, or MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine.

However, the COVID arm occurs only in people who have been vaccinated with Moderna’s COIVD-19 vaccine, not Pfizer, and has been reported in clinical trials.

Chin-Hong told the DailyMail.com that he likened the side effects of having an immune system in a military boot camp.

“Boot camp is a step-by-step process. At first, the antibodies you developed and the cells of the combat soldiers are not fully trained,” he said.

“Then they are trained, and in the process of that training, they work hard and get so good over time that they get very excited, anxious, and angry. “

That feeling of “anger” from the soldiers can manifest itself as a COVID arm, but eventually disappears spontaneously.

Chin-Hong says this is the immune system that is prepared in the event of a real coronavirus infection.

“So when you get a second shot, they’re all ready to raid this thing, which looks like what they’ve been training for a lifetime,” he said.

“But they’re just g because it’s not a real COVIDo Return to the base. “

However, he said that in clinical trials, half of the participants did not experience side effects, so if people do not experience a reaction, there is no cause for panic.

“If you don’t receive it, it doesn’t mean your immune system isn’t working,” he explained.

If you experience reactions, try moving your home or using warm compresses, and if they don’t work, take Tylenol or ibuprofen.

But above all, Chin-Hong says your reaction is better than the long-term results of COVID-19, whether it’s a headache or a COVID arm.

“From the most common to the non-vaccine-related ones, get something and deal with it temporarily, rather than the longer effects of COVID and the uncertainty of how you get sick. It’s much easier. Long-distance transport syndrome, where symptoms can last for months, months, or months, “he said.

