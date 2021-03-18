“Germ Hunters” discovers a rare disease in the Alberta countryside





Credit: Unsplash / CC0 public domain

A rare bat-related lung disease is home to Alberta, according to a new study led by scientists at state laboratories. Infectious disease Alberta Precision Laboratories (APL) and University of Alberta experts say histoplasmosis Fungal infection It was transmitted through bat and bird droppings and is now found in Alberta. Their work extends the known range of illness far northwest from traditional homes in the central United States and southern Ontario and parts of Quebec. “Histoplasmosis has always been considered a travel-related infection, so I was surprised at the number of cases obtained locally,” said Dr. Tanis Dingle, APL’s lead clinical microbiologist. Fungal disease Associate Professor, Faculty of Medicine and Dentistry, University of Arizona. “We now know that it definitely lives in Alberta and can infect people who come into contact with it.” The fungus can be present in contaminated dust particles, and when inhaled, patients experience respiratory infections with flu-like symptoms such as cough, fever, chills, and headache. Incidents usually relate to individuals who come into contact with bat or bird droppings in old homes, churches, construction sites, or parks. Of the 45 cases of histoplasmosis identified in Alberta between 2011 and 2018, researchers used epidemiological data and genetic analysis to determine that 15 were locally acquired.The case was mainly found in Rural Located in central Alberta, including Thunder, Stettler, County, Stony Plain and Spruce Grove. Previously, the geographical extent of the fungus was not thought to extend northwest of Minnesota, about 2000 km away.The results of the study were published in a medical journal this month Lancet microorganisms.. In addition, an early study of this study led scientists at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to include the area in a newly drawn map of the area known to have the disease. “Knowing that histoplasmosis is here helps improve the diagnosis and treatment of patients who have never traveled to traditional danger areas,” said Iran, an assistant professor in the Infectious Diseases Division at A.・ Dr. Schwartz said. It is a difficult disease to diagnose and treat, and patients often spend months before a correct diagnosis is made. Recognizing that the disease is here is an important first step in helping a doctor review the diagnosis and order the appropriate test. “ Researchers are also investigating whether climate change can contribute to the spread of histoplasmosis into new regions. Increased temperatures and reduced precipitation have been recorded in Alberta over the past few decades, which may have provided better conditions for histoplasmosis to inhabit Alberta’s soil. The disease can survive at soil temperatures in the range of -18 ° C to 37 ° C, the lower limit of this range being common in winter in Alberta. The research team wants to continue working by further examining soil samples to determine if the disease may be present in other parts of Alberta. The study “Histoplasmosis Obtained in Alberta, Canada: Epidemiological and Genome Studies” was published in a medical journal Lancet microorganisms.. Infection AZ: Who is at risk for histoplasmosis infection? For more information:

Histoplasmosis acquired in Tanis C Dingle et al, Alberta, Canada: Epidemiological and Genome Studies, Lancet microorganisms (2021). Histoplasmosis acquired in Tanis C Dingle et al, Alberta, Canada: Epidemiological and Genome Studies,(2021). DOI: 10.1016 / S2666-5247 (20) 30229-9 Provided by

University of Alberta School of Medicine and Dentistry



Quote: “Germ Hunters” discovers a rare disease in rural Alberta (March 18, 2021) March 18, 2021 https://medicalxpress.com/news/2021-03-germ-hunters-rare- Obtained from disease-rural.html This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except for fair transactions for personal investigation or research purposes. The content is provided for informational purposes only.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos