Maine urged not to delay screening for colon cancer

March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, the second leading cause of death among cancers affecting men and women. With cancer screening failing at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, doctors are urging Maine not to delay its potentially life-saving promise. “I wish I could go back and talk to my doctor about it sooner,” said Trevor Maxwell, who has lived for three years with stage 4 colon cancer. Diagnosed at age 41, Maxwell has undergone colon surgery, two liver surgeries, chemotherapy and is currently receiving immunotherapy. He created Man Up To Cancer, an online support community for men. MaineHealth Dr. Sara Mayo said colon cancer is on the rise among younger patients. “The early detection of colon cancer improves the results,” Mayo said. “If we don’t see, we don’t know,” Mayo said. The American Cancer Society recommends that screening should begin before age 45 if the patient has a family history of colon cancer. Encourage people to bring up changes related to going to the bathroom, such as pain and blood. Screening ranges from less invasive options to colonoscopy for polyps and growth. “Most of them are precancerous and can be removed during colonoscopy,” Mayo said. At the start of the pandemic, screening decreased by 90% from April to June. Therefore, Mayonnaise and Maxwell said they need to promise that people will be screened. “Anyone who is worried about colonoscopy can personally say that experiencing colon cancer is far worse than colonoscopy,” Maxwell said. It was. “Don’t postpone. Don’t wait. It may save your life.”

