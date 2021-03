A lacrimal gland is created.Breakthrough may mean treatment of eye disorders

Home home article news strange Thursday, March 18, 2021 A team of researchers used a 3D technique called organoids to create miniature lacrimal glands that could mimic the function of organs and shed tears. This advance helps analyze painful and susceptible eye diseases, such as so-called dry eye disease. The study was developed by an experimental team of biologist Hans Clevers at the University Medical Center in Utrecht (Netherlands). The lacrimal gland is located in the upper part of the orbit and its function is to smooth and protect the cornea. Due to its location, studying it is not easy for professionals. During the project, researchers created human and mouse glands on laboratory dishes and exposed organoids to a variety of chemicals to stimulate tear production. “Organoids grow using growth-stimulating cocktails. We had to change our regular cocktails to cry,” explained researcher Marie Banier Elaue. Organoids do not have tubes, so they swell when tears come out. “If there were a small duct, there would have been water droplets,” Clevers added. In addition, when organoids were transplanted into mice, they matured and developed structures similar to the protein-containing ducts found in tears. The research team is currently working on lacrimal glands and hopes to find new drugs for patients with tear developmental disorders. “For example, lacrimal gland dysfunction in Sjogren’s syndrome can have serious consequences, such as dry eye and corneal ulcers, which in severe cases can lead to blindness,” said ophthalmologist Rachel.・ Kalman explained. the work. Bannier-Hélaouët concluded, “We hope that this type of organoid can be transplanted into patients with non-functioning lacrimal glands.” (Text and photos: RT) Details of this section …

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos