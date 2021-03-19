Middlesex-All adults in London will be vaccinated with one-shot COVID by the end of June





London, Ontario. -Even if the state prepares for the third wave of the pandemic, the timeline for adults to be vaccinated with COVID-19 gives hope. Middlesex-Dr. Chris McKee of the London Department of Health believes that with increasing availability of the vaccine, all adults in his public health community will receive injections by the end of June. This is at the same pace as the Waterloo region, which has made similar efforts this week. “We also want to administer the weapon by the end of June, which depends entirely on supply,” Dr. McKee explained in a media briefing. Hundreds of thousands of people in London and Middlesex County are still waiting for their first dose, so many expect longer waits for them to roll up their sleeves. “At the end of summer or early autumn, it’s like September,” Sean Crockett speculates. Noel Willes is a little optimistic. “I’m 50, so I’m looking forward to sometime in the summer. Unfortunately, it may be the end of the summer.” But once the vaccination goals are met, Dr. McKee says the region will create capacity for mass vaccination centers to reach the state goals in the coming weeks. “Someday today (Thursday), the number of vaccines given so far in the area has reached 60,000,” he adds. “We immunize 1,500 to 2,000 people a day.” After first prioritizing vaccines in high-incidence areas, the state is now distributing on a per capita basis. Mackie expects all public health areas to be vaccinated at similar rates. Emphasizing the close relationship between supply and vaccination rates, he says 1,500 to 2,000 shots per day could have been even higher this week. “We had to move a lot of vaccines forward in the last couple of weeks so that we could get the vaccines in the fridge and freezer as soon as possible, so we’re a little calm now. Next week , It will recover as more supplies become available. “

