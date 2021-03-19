My experience of getting the COVID-19 vaccine – impact

On March 12th, I woke up at 12:00 pm and realized that I was planning to take a C at 2:30 pm.OVID-19 vaccine. I got dressed, had breakfast, left home at 2:15 pm and drove on the freeway. The traffic wasn’t too bad, so it didn’t take long to get there and it wasn’t too difficult to find a parking lot there.

I arrived at the New York State Guard Armory. Located at 2QuincyPlaceYonkersNY, 10701. When I got out of the car, one of the volunteers took me to a place where I had to ask a COVID-19 screening question. After answering them, I was taken to the vaccination room. However, you will need to provide a copy of your CDMS registration ticket, ID, proof of eligibility, and a printed confirmation that you have completed the NYS Vaccine Form, so you do not have to re-enter it on the vaccine site. The woman working there told me to walk to tent 11 where I would be vaccinated.

I had a very kind male doctor who pointed out that my name was the exact African name. He also asked me where I came from, and I said I was from Elmsford, NY, and my mother was from The Gambia, and my dad was from Senegal. I told you. He was very intrigued by the roots of my family who said he was from Nigeria. I didn’t know what to expect, so I felt better than I had before the appointment, so it was great to have a decent conversation with the doctor.

When he pulled out the needle, he hated it so I didn’t look at it. When I was young, I didn’t like taking pictures because doctors cry and move around to avoid injecting needles. But as I got older, I had to face my fears and not be too afraid of the needles. It hurts a little because it was injected, so I heard that I felt a slight pinch on my arm that was not lying down, but I was relieved when I pulled out the needle, and it put a strain on my shoulder.

After that was done, the doctor gave me a COVID-19 vaccination record card. However, the doctor told me to sit in a chair and wait 15 minutes to see if there were any rare allergic reactions. When I was sitting in a chair, I noticed that an elderly person who had just been vaccinated was sitting in a chair and waiting because he was susceptible to coronavirus and did not want to risk it.

After 15 minutes, I didn’t feel any allergic reaction to the vaccine, so I decided to leave. On my way home, I felt a little drowsy and had a little pain in my left arm, which was definitely normal so I didn’t feel much stress. However, at 9 pm my arm hurt so much that I literally felt like I was hit hard with a huge fist. I asked my mother what is the safest painkiller. She said, “Tylenol should be taken. It is now safe to take after receiving the COVID vaccine.” Before people were not allowed to take Tylenol because of the symptoms, side effects, and dangers that Tylenol may have on your body.

After taking one Tylenol, I felt a little better and less nervous, but I didn’t know how to sleep because of the pain that night. The next day, I woke up with a slight pain in my arm, but I wasn’t as nervous as on the first day. Then the third day came and the pain soon disappeared.

Overall, my experience of taking the COVID-19 vaccine was easy and enjoyable as volunteers, workers and doctors were professional and kind, at the same time brightening my mood and not too nervous. .. I thank them for taking care of me and treating me with the utmost respect. I am excited to get the second vaccine in April because I know that the vaccine is safe and effective without affecting my health.

We hope that more people will continue to take the COVID vaccine as they are less likely to get the coronavirus, and that others will reconsider taking it.

Things will be better for us, we will get over it.