Health
My experience of getting the COVID-19 vaccine – impact
On March 12th, I woke up at 12:00 pm and realized that I was planning to take a C at 2:30 pm.OVID-19 vaccine. I got dressed, had breakfast, left home at 2:15 pm and drove on the freeway. The traffic wasn’t too bad, so it didn’t take long to get there and it wasn’t too difficult to find a parking lot there.
I arrived at the New York State Guard Armory. Located at 2QuincyPlaceYonkersNY, 10701. When I got out of the car, one of the volunteers took me to a place where I had to ask a COVID-19 screening question. After answering them, I was taken to the vaccination room. However, you will need to provide a copy of your CDMS registration ticket, ID, proof of eligibility, and a printed confirmation that you have completed the NYS Vaccine Form, so you do not have to re-enter it on the vaccine site. The woman working there told me to walk to tent 11 where I would be vaccinated.
I had a very kind male doctor who pointed out that my name was the exact African name. He also asked me where I came from, and I said I was from Elmsford, NY, and my mother was from The Gambia, and my dad was from Senegal. I told you. He was very intrigued by the roots of my family who said he was from Nigeria. I didn’t know what to expect, so I felt better than I had before the appointment, so it was great to have a decent conversation with the doctor.
When he pulled out the needle, he hated it so I didn’t look at it. When I was young, I didn’t like taking pictures because doctors cry and move around to avoid injecting needles. But as I got older, I had to face my fears and not be too afraid of the needles. It hurts a little because it was injected, so I heard that I felt a slight pinch on my arm that was not lying down, but I was relieved when I pulled out the needle, and it put a strain on my shoulder.
After that was done, the doctor gave me a COVID-19 vaccination record card. However, the doctor told me to sit in a chair and wait 15 minutes to see if there were any rare allergic reactions. When I was sitting in a chair, I noticed that an elderly person who had just been vaccinated was sitting in a chair and waiting because he was susceptible to coronavirus and did not want to risk it.
After 15 minutes, I didn’t feel any allergic reaction to the vaccine, so I decided to leave. On my way home, I felt a little drowsy and had a little pain in my left arm, which was definitely normal so I didn’t feel much stress. However, at 9 pm my arm hurt so much that I literally felt like I was hit hard with a huge fist. I asked my mother what is the safest painkiller. She said, “Tylenol should be taken. It is now safe to take after receiving the COVID vaccine.” Before people were not allowed to take Tylenol because of the symptoms, side effects, and dangers that Tylenol may have on your body.
After taking one Tylenol, I felt a little better and less nervous, but I didn’t know how to sleep because of the pain that night. The next day, I woke up with a slight pain in my arm, but I wasn’t as nervous as on the first day. Then the third day came and the pain soon disappeared.
Overall, my experience of taking the COVID-19 vaccine was easy and enjoyable as volunteers, workers and doctors were professional and kind, at the same time brightening my mood and not too nervous. .. I thank them for taking care of me and treating me with the utmost respect. I am excited to get the second vaccine in April because I know that the vaccine is safe and effective without affecting my health.
We hope that more people will continue to take the COVID vaccine as they are less likely to get the coronavirus, and that others will reconsider taking it.
Things will be better for us, we will get over it.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]