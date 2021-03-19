Health
Massachusetts Announces 1,857 New COVID Cases, 27 Deaths – NBC Boston
Massachusetts public health officials reported on Thursday that 1,857 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed and 27 more died.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 574,135 and the number of deaths to 16,426. According to the Massachusetts Public Health Service.. Another 333 deaths are believed to be probably associated with COVID-19.
According to the Public Health Service, Massachusetts coronavirus indicators have generally been declining in the last few weeks. Interactive Coronavirus Dashboard, Average number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths peak in the second week of January. The test rate peaked on January 1st. Daily changes may not reflect greater trends and may reflect incomplete data, but daily reported numbers are important for tracking virus spread trends. is.
The percentage of positive coronavirus tests increased from 1.92% to 1.93% on average.
According to health officials, the number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 has decreased slightly to 592. Of that number, 164 were stated to be in the intensive care unit and 98 were intubated.
Currently, Massachusetts has received more than 2.7 million COVID-19 vaccines. According to the department’s daily vaccine reportIncludes more than 1.7 million initial doses and nearly 930,000 second doses.
With more than 997,000 people fully vaccinated, the state is now embarrassed by the milestone of one million vaccinations.
Senator Rand Paul, R-Ky. Criticized Dr. Anthony Fauci for wearing a face mask after vaccination. “You will be parading in a mask for the show,” Paul told Forch Thursday. “I’m going to the theater again here. Let me state for the record that Mask is not a theater,” Fauci replied.
Governor Charlie Baker announced on Wednesday that all residents of Massachusetts over the age of 16 will be eligible for the coronavirus vaccine from April 19.
Prior to that date, resident and deemed mandatory workers over the age of 60 will be vaccinated from 22 March and residents over the age of 55 will be vaccinated from 5 April.
Mandatory workers to be vaccinated from 22 March include those working in supermarkets and convenience stores, restaurant workers, transportation employees, and funeral home workers.
Depending on availability, it may take several weeks before you are notified that a reservation is available on the mass vaccination site.
All residents can pre-register and book at the mass vaccination site. mass.gov/COVIDVaccine..
Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker has announced when all remaining groups will be eligible for the coronavirus vaccine.
The state has so far focused its vaccination efforts on first-time responders, healthcare professionals, residents aged 65 and over, teachers, and people with underlying health conditions.
The April 19 goal exceeds President Joe Biden’s goal of making the vaccine available to all adults who wish to receive the vaccine by May.
By increasing the dose of vaccine, Baker said he sees what the state calls important support from the federal government.
He said the state should receive approximately 316,000 first and second doses next week, including 170,000 first doses and 8,000 unexpected single Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses.
“The news that more vaccines have arrived from the federal government means we can move faster and get doses to the population. Republicans will hold a press conference at Brockton’s Health Center on Wednesday. Said in.
Baker said increasing vaccinations are a hopeful sign, but people are still ill and should continue to take precautions such as wearing masks and maintaining social distance. ..
“It’s important to remember that COVID is still with us and will be with us in the near future,” he said. “We can’t and shouldn’t be alert. When we’re so close to the finish line.”
..
