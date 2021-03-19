26% of Putnam residents receive coronavirus vaccine





Blue Star, NY — As the category of New Yorkers covered by the coronavirus expanded again on Wednesday, Putnam County officials expressed satisfaction that more than one in four residents had been vaccinated at least once. .. As of Thursday, 26.4% of the population in Putnam County received at least one dose, just above the state average of 24%.

According to the NYS COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard, three vaccines will be available, more doses will be produced, more and more individuals will be vaccinated, and New York will be nearly a quarter of the population. I am vaccinated.Data collected in New York State Vaccination Information System.. New Yorkers over the age of 60 joined the vaccine eligibility list last week, and the list will be expanded again on Wednesday to include non-profit workers, civil servants, and key face-to-face construction service workers who provide public services. became.

“For months, our men and women in the highway, automobile, and other public places have been asked to wait and wait for their turn,” said county administrator Mary Ellen Odel. Said in a statement. “Our publicly-faced workers deserve priority, and we thank the state for finally allowing our local health department to vaccinate them. Putnam County is ready to do what it takes to put this pandemic behind us. “ In addition to the state’s high-volume vaccination sites (there are three in Hudson Valley), vaccine doses are also assigned to county health departments, pharmacies, hospitals, and federal-qualified health centers.

Since the rollout began in mid-December, the supply of vaccines assigned to New York has increased, giving us flexibility as to who can get the vaccine and where. One exception is that pharmacies only vaccinate people and teachers over the age of 60 to minimize identification procedures. The Putnam Health Department has held 23 vaccination clinics so far.

“What we’ve achieved so far wouldn’t have been possible a year ago,” said Odel, who was recently vaccinated and urged others to say “yes” when it was their turn. Said. What does this mean, and when will life return to its former normal state? Many people ask these questions. Unfortunately, according to both federal and local health authorities, the answer is “not yet complete.” Health Commissioner Michael J. Neshaywat, MD, said last week that the CDC relaxed rules on indoor relationships for fully vaccinated people, whether or not they were fully vaccinated. It reminded people that wearing a mask in public is still important. Current data limit how effective the vaccine is in reducing infection, how long the protection lasts, and what protection the current vaccine has against emerging mutants. Therefore, the use of masks and basic safety precautions must remain in effect. Vaccine research for emergency permits focused on safety and efficacy rather than reducing infection. Subsequent studies have just begun to shed light on the potential for reduced transmission. “One of the things we are convinced is how effective current vaccines are in preventing severe COVID. This is very helpful in hospitalization rates and mortality. Still I can’t give up completely. “ Last week, the governor announced a new plan to remove all quarantine requirements for domestic travelers to New York from April 1, lifting the executive order he ordered nine months ago. “For this plan to work, it is important for travelers to continue to self-monitor their symptoms for 14 days and to self-isolate if they do occur,” said Dr. Nesheiwat. Until then, the State Health Department’s guidance from March 10 will continue to be valid. This guidance allows fully vaccinated individuals to avoid quarantine after traveling to New York from outside the state. Fully vaccinated individuals must have received their final shot within 3 months of returning to New York. The state also allows people infected with COVID-19 who have fully recovered to evade quarantine if they are re-exposed within the first three months of recovery. “Fully vaccinated means two weeks have passed since the single dose or the last dose in the double dose series,” said Dr. Nesheiwat. “This is because antibodies that fight COVID can take about two weeks to provide maximum protection.” Fortunately, Putnam County has the capacity to vaccinate more inhabitants than ever before on a weekly quota, Odel and Nesheiwat said.

