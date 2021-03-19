Local women share colon cancer stories and warn others to be screened





Virginia-Hampton Rose-March is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that more young people have colon cancer. Amber Stinson was shocked when he was diagnosed with colon cancer at the age of 45. “I had no classic symptoms. On New Year’s Eve 2019, I simply felt painless and lumpy in my right abdomen,” Stinson said. Stinson is a nurse practitioner. She is now about to start 18 chemotherapy treatments after 3 major surgeries and several other procedures. At the time of diagnosis, she said she was at the height of her career and was fine with three children. “I was like,’Did this happen without any symptoms?’ It could really be a silent illness, which is why screening is so important,” Stinson said. Told. Early screening is also advice from Sentara’s colorectal surgeon Gregory Fitz Harris. “Since screening is a way to prevent cancer, screening can prevent the development of colon cancer. The data do prove that,” says Fitz Harris. According to the American Cancer Society, 12% of cases of colorectal cancer will be diagnosed in people under the age of 50 in 2020. This is about 18,000 cases. “I think it’s important for the general public to understand that the incidence of colorectal cancer is increasing in the younger age group,” said Fitz Harris. “Actually, it’s declining in the older group, probably due to extensive screening, but then increasing in the younger age group, and I’m not 100% sure why.” Related: Hampton Roads Police Chief Helps Start Colorectal Cancer Month in Awareness Social Media Campaign He suggested that people seem to see if their insurance covers them for screening. According to the CDC, colorectal polyps and colorectal cancer do not always cause symptoms, especially initially. Someone may have a polyp or colorectal cancer and may not know it. Therefore, it is very important to have regular screening for colorectal cancer. If you have symptoms, you may have the following symptoms: Changes in bowel habits.

Blood in or above the stool (defecation).

Diarrhea, constipation, or the sensation that the intestines are not completely empty.

Persistent abdominal pain, pain or cramps.

I’m losing weight and I don’t know why. Talk to your doctor if you have any of these symptoms. They may be caused by something other than cancer. The only way to find out what is causing them is to see your doctor. Stinson wants to warn others and share her story to talk about this issue. “Take only one day at a time. Cancer can make you feel very out of control and you need to focus on what you can control,” Stinson said. click here Information about the National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. click here Learn more about screening.

