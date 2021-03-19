The first COVID-19 mutant found in the UK was detected in Stanislaus County

The first known case of the apparently more contagious COVID-19 mutant, first seen in the United Kingdom, was identified in Stanislaus County.
“Detection of the B.1.1.7 mutant in Stanislaus County calmly reminds us that this pandemic is not over,” Dr. Julie Weishampayan, a public health officer in Stanislaus County, said in a statement Thursday. “. “The best way to prevent the spread of this variant and prevent the outbreak of more variants is to prevent the virus from circulating in the community. Everyone, including those who have been vaccinated, will spread it. It is important to continue to follow the recommendations to prevent, including testing for illness, masking, keeping a distance, and vaccination when it is your turn. “
Kamlesh Kaur, the county’s public health department, said it was “a matter of time” for the variants to arrive in and around Stanislaus County.
“This particular strain is known to spread faster and the severity of the disease tends to be higher,” she said.
Recent studies suggest that this variant may be associated with an increased risk of dying from COVID-19.
B.1.1.7 variants are currently found in more than 70 countries, and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention It is predicted to be the dominant variant in the United States..
However, studies suggest that Pfizer, Modana, Johnson & Johnson vaccines all provide strong protection against B.1.1.7, according to a statement by Stanislaus County. variant.
According to state dataAs of March 11, 265 variants have been detected in California. B.1.1.7 Variant Already found In Southern California, Bay Area, Davis.
This is just one of several variants that health authorities are tracking. More than 6,620 cases of two California variants known as “West Coast strains” have been detected in the state.
The CDC has labeled the West Coast strain as a “variant of concern.” Mutants can be about 20% more contagious, authorities have quoted earlier studies, and some treatments may be less effective against the strain. The CDC did not say that the vaccine would stop working against them.
“This will be a close call,” said Dr. Ashish Jha, Dean of Public Health at Brown University. I told CNN on Tuesday On the risk of mutation leading to another surge in COVID-19 cases. “We are vaccinated really well. That’s good news. These variants are spreading pretty quickly across the country. That’s bad news.”
–CNN contributed to this story