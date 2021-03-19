The first COVID-19 mutant found in the UK was detected in Stanislaus County





More contagious varieties paved the way for Stanislaus County. Health officials say only one case was identified. But they want their families to know. Now is the time to be more vigilant. GULSTAN: KCRA 3 KAY receives spokes from a woman who has recovered from the virus and shares the steps she and other family members recommend to take. This-and in 2020, fighting for her life as well as her unborn son. >> I think my whole world just fell when they told me that you were positive for COVID. >> I was 28 years old and pregnant. >> It took several months for Tarlock’s mother to recover before she saw her baby. >> It was hard to wake up to know that he was born, but I was unaware. >> Since then, she and her family have adopted new safety measures to protect herself and her family. >> Protect each one. >> Be especially careful and use the more dangerous variants first discovered, especially in the United Kingdom. >> It’s difficult with this new strain and how quickly it can spread. >> It’s Stanislaus County. >> It was just a matter of time when these variants caused trouble in other countries around us. >> She says it’s very far away, and variant B117 was detected in one case, where research proposals could lead to a higher risk of death. >> Strain is known to spread faster. The severity of the illness tends to be higher. >> She recommends a family mask and distance. >> Avoid meetings and maintain physical distance. >> If possible, vaccination is also possible. As for-she says she doesn’t take a chance when it comes to the health of her family. >> I’m just happy. I’m really happy that you can understand the little things in life. >> KAY RECEDE, KCRA3 News. GULSTAN: Since the variant was found, health authorities may have linked to this variant if any case may have been linked to it. She says her hospitalization went up last week. EDIE: Health leaders said vaccination is the key to preventing new varieties from appearing and spreading. The United States is approaching President Biden’s goal of 100 million vaccinations ahead of SCHEDU.

“This pandemic is not over”: The first COVID-19 mutant found in the UK was detected in Stanislaus County Updated: March 18, 2021 5:29 pm PDT

The first known case of the apparently more contagious COVID-19 mutant first seen in the United Kingdom was identified in Stanislaus County. “Detection of the B.1.1.7 mutant in Stanislaus County calmly reminds us that this pandemic is not over.” Dr. Julie Weishampayan, Public Health Officer in Stanislaus County, said Thursday’s statement. Said in. “The best way to prevent the spread of this variant and prevent the outbreak of more variants is to prevent the virus from circulating in the community. Everyone, including those who have been vaccinated, will spread the virus. It is important to continue to follow the recommendations to prevent. Kamlesch Kaur of the county’s public health department said it was “a matter of time” for the variants to arrive in Stanislaus and surrounding counties. “This particular strain is known to spread faster and the severity of the disease tends to be higher,” she said. Recent studies suggest that this variant may be at increased risk of dying from COVID-19. The B.1.1.7 variant is currently found in more than 70 countries, and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention predicts that it will prevail. US Variants However, according to Stanislaus County’s announcement, studies also suggest that Pfizer, Modana, Johnson & Johnson vaccines all provide strong protection against B.1.1.7. variant. As of March 11, 265 variants were detected in California, according to state data. The B.1.1.7 variant has already been found in Southern California, the Bay Area, and Davis. This is just one of several variants that health authorities are tracking. More than 6,620 cases of two California variants known as “West Coast strains” have been detected in the state. | CDC Details | US COVID-19 Cases Caused by Variants The CDC labeled West Coast strains as “variants of concern.” Mutants can be about 20% more contagious, authorities have quoted earlier studies, and some treatments may be less effective against the strain. Dr. Ashish Jha, Dean of Public Health at Brown University, told CNN on Tuesday about the risks that vaccines could lead to another surge. For COVID-19. “We are vaccinated really well. That’s good news. These variants are spreading pretty quickly across the country. That’s bad news.” | Details | Stanislaus County COVID-19 Vaccine: Latest Where to get information–CNN contributes to this story The first known case of the apparently more contagious COVID-19 mutant, first seen in the United Kingdom, was identified in Stanislaus County. “Detection of the B.1.1.7 mutant in Stanislaus County calmly reminds us that this pandemic is not over,” Dr. Julie Weishampayan, a public health officer in Stanislaus County, said in a statement Thursday. “. “The best way to prevent the spread of this variant and prevent the outbreak of more variants is to prevent the virus from circulating in the community. Everyone, including those who have been vaccinated, will spread it. It is important to continue to follow the recommendations to prevent, including testing for illness, masking, keeping a distance, and vaccination when it is your turn. “ Kamlesh Kaur, the county’s public health department, said it was “a matter of time” for the variants to arrive in and around Stanislaus County. “This particular strain is known to spread faster and the severity of the disease tends to be higher,” she said. Recent studies suggest that this variant may be associated with an increased risk of dying from COVID-19. B.1.1.7 variants are currently found in more than 70 countries, and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention It is predicted to be the dominant variant in the United States.. However, studies suggest that Pfizer, Modana, Johnson & Johnson vaccines all provide strong protection against B.1.1.7, according to a statement by Stanislaus County. variant. According to state dataAs of March 11, 265 variants have been detected in California. B.1.1.7 Variant Already found In Southern California, Bay Area, Davis. This is just one of several variants that health authorities are tracking. More than 6,620 cases of two California variants known as “West Coast strains” have been detected in the state. | CDC Details | USCOVID-19 cases caused by variants The CDC has labeled the West Coast strain as a “variant of concern.” Mutants can be about 20% more contagious, authorities have quoted earlier studies, and some treatments may be less effective against the strain. The CDC did not say that the vaccine would stop working against them. “This will be a close call,” said Dr. Ashish Jha, Dean of Public Health at Brown University. I told CNN on Tuesday On the risk of mutation leading to another surge in COVID-19 cases. “We are vaccinated really well. That’s good news. These variants are spreading pretty quickly across the country. That’s bad news.” | Details | Stanislaus County COVID-19 Vaccine: Where to Get the Latest Information –CNN contributed to this story

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos