Wait two weeks between Covid-19 and the flu vaccine, experts say

South Africans in the high-risk group need to take steps to ensure that both the influenza (“influenza”) and Covid-19 vaccines are available when they are released to the public. This will result in severe illness and Dr. Lungi Nyathi, Managing Executive of the Afro Centric Group, will be hospitalized as winter approaches. Clinical risk and advice and owner of medical assistance manager Medscheme. “Influenza vaccination does not prevent Covid-19, but there are benefits to being vaccinated against influenza. Influenza vaccine has been shown to reduce the associated prevalence and impact of hospitalization. “The Covid-19 pandemic,” says Nyathi. According to recommendations made by NICD for influenza control, seasonal influenza, which is usually prevalent in winter, is one of the leading causes of pneumonia or lower respiratory tract infection (LRTI), and 8-10% of all patients. is. Positive influenza pneumonia test. In recent years, the annual influenza pandemic has caused an estimated 3 to 5 million serious illnesses and killed approximately 290,000 to 650,000 people worldwide. Influenza surveillance monitoring shows that the typical influenza season did not occur last year, but experts say this is very rare and most often preventive against Covid-19. The measure was the cause. The importance of influenza vaccination, especially in high-risk groups, continues to be an important preventative measure against preventable illnesses and hospitalizations. “As the Covid-19 pandemic continues to burden healthcare professionals and institutions, it is important that every step that can be taken individually to prevent one from getting sick.

“Influenza can be more serious than runny nose and sore throat for many people, and as a result, they are often hospitalized. Obtaining the flu vaccine prevents this and requires it most. It’s an important step in securing medical resources for those who do, “says Nyathi.

Deployment of influenza vaccine affected by Covid-19

The flu vaccine program may overlap between the national Covid-19 vaccine deployment and the flu vaccinations that people are still encouraged to receive, so this year it needs to be managed in a slightly different way. There is.

It is important to know that the two vaccines need to be staggered, as the influenza vaccination season is likely to begin approximately at the same time as Phase 2 of the Covid-19 vaccination rollout.

At this time, there is no scientific evidence to support the safety or harm of co-administration of influenza and Covid-19 vaccine.

However, experts recommend that there be a gap of at least two weeks between vaccinations of one vaccine and the other to ensure a sufficient immune response after each vaccine. I will.

Therefore, for people in the highest-risk category, make sure that appointments are scheduled at least every two weeks and that your healthcare provider is informed of your vaccination history, and make appointments accordingly. It is important to be able to support your schedule.

Influenza vaccines are still recommended to as many people as possible, but due to limited medical resources during this influenza season, the National Ministry of Health (NDoH) has given priority to certain groups of people to get the flu vaccine. Recommended. NICD indicates that this year’s flu vaccine program will prioritize the same groups that were prioritized last year.

All healthcare professionals are required to be vaccinated

Individuals over 65

Individuals with cardiovascular disease (including chronic heart disease, hypertension, stroke, diabetes) and chronic lung disease (including asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

People living with HIV and AIDS

Pregnant woman

“Prioritize those at greatest risk and ensure that many people in need of the flu vaccine receive the flu vaccine so that the country’s health resources are most effective,” says Dr. Nyathi. ..

WHO’s recommendations for the composition of influenza vaccines for the 2021 influenza season in the Southern Hemisphere include recommendations for both tetravalent (QIV) and trivalent (TIV) vaccines.

The QIV vaccine contains four strains of the virus (two A subtypes and two B subtypes) and a trivalent (TIV) vaccine (two A subtypes and one B subtype). Both the TIV and QIV vaccines are registered locally by SAHPRA and NICD does not preferentially recommend one or the other.

Local suppliers have shown that only QIV has access to the private sector for future influenza vaccination programs, and single exit prices (SEPs) have not yet been confirmed by some suppliers.